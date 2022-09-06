March 29, 1924 - Sept. 1, 2022 Funeral services for Audra Edez Coley, 98, of Union Church, were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Brookhaven Funeral Home. Interment was in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven. Visitation was held from 1 p.m., until the time of service on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the funeral home. Mrs. Coley, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, was born to Truly D. and Gertrude Smith on March 29, 1924, in Union Church, and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Homer Lee Coley; her brother, Truly Earl Smith; her sisters, Lorraine West, Doris Smith and Thelma Smith; and her grandsons, Crandall Coley and Dusty Coley. Survivors include her children, Cecil Coley (Kay), Prentiss Coley (Lanell), Roy Coley (Debbie), Lanette Nix (Jerry) and Harlon Coley (Regina); her brother, Randall Dean Smith (Glenda); 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.