Aug. 12, 1947 - Aug. 31, 2022 Funeral services for Mr. Carrol “Short Sleeves” Smith, 85, of McCall Creek, were held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Brookhaven Funeral Home with Brother Leland Smith officiating. Interment was in Damascus Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith, who was a member of Damascus Baptist Church, was born to Ernest and Winnie Smith on Aug. 12, 1937, in Franklin County, and passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Frances Smith; his parents; his brother, Edgar Smith; his sister, Gladys Smith; his son, Ernie Smith; and his grandson, Corbitte Smith. Survivors include his daughters, Wendy Hall (Darryl) and Cindy Smith (Brian Barnett); his sons, Jeff Smith and Raymond Smith (Rena); eight grandchildren, Jessie Aldridge, Dallas Aldridge, Katelynne Ferguson, Tyler Hall, Michael Littlejohn, Scott Ferguson, Cheyene Dickerson and Jessica Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyleigh, Noah, Kinley, Josiah, Hayeslee and baby Morgan on the way; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.