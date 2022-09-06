ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxie, MS

Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

July 4, 1981 - Aug. 29, 2022 Funeral services for Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church in Roxie with Brother Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment was in the Thompson Family Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the church. Thompson-Floyd was born to William Lee Heathcoat and Cynthia Annette Thompson on July 4, 1981, in Natchez, and raised by her mother and step-father, Carl Allred. She passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez. Preceding her in death were her father; her grandmother, Fay Thompson; and her uncle, James Terry Thompson. Survivors include her husband, Gary Floyd; her children, Kaylee, Triston and Lee; her mother, Cynthia Allred; her sister, Hope Thompson; her two brothers, Chris Allred and Dave Allred; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

