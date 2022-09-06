Family Medical Group announces mobile clinic stops in county

Franklin County-based Family Medical Group has announced plans to roll out its highly anticipated mobile clinic healthcare services. The care-on-wheels concept has been in the works for some time through the Franklin County Memorial Hospital-operated FMG clinics, and was slated to officially start after the Labor Day holiday. “Our mobile unit will begin offering care in two rural locations every week starting immediately,” Rhonda Terrell, who serves as FMG clinics manager, said. “The same face-to-face visits individuals have in our brick-and-mortar clinics in Meadville and Bude can now take place inside the mobile unit during its scheduled stops.” Among the planned locations for community medical services visits are: • Roxie — from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the service station on the corner of Mississippi Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 84. • McCall Creek — from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the corner of U.S. Highway 84 and Burt Jordan Road. Terrell said the primary thought behind FMG’s mobile clinic operation comes down to accessibility. “Our goal is to improve access to healthcare in rural areas of Franklin County by making care available closer to where people live,” she continued.