Nov. 14, 1973 - Sept. 2, 2022 Graveside funeral services for Kenneth Dwayne Enlow, 48, of Brookhaven, were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Brother Leon Wallace officiating. A wake was held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church in Franklin County. Mr. Enlow, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was born to Audrey C. Enlow and Louise Bland Hancock in Centerville on Nov. 14, 1973, and passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, La. He was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Robert E. Hancock; his maternal grandparents, Jodie and Olivia G. Bland; his paternal grandparents, Dudley E. and Hattie Ashley Enlow; and a nephew-in-law, Troy Whittington. Survivors include his mother; his sister, Tammie Hancock Recio and her husband, Marc; his two nieces, Erika R. Whittington and Donna L. Stroud and her husband, Howard; his three cousins, Elizabeth G. Fortenberry and husband, Justin, Olivia Geter and Joseph Geter and wife, Susie; his special fur baby, Dexter; and a host of other relatives and friends.