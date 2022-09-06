May 29, 1942 - Aug. 26, 2022 Funeral services for Peggy Baggett, 80, of Winder, Ga., were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. Calvin Wactor officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Mrs. Baggett was born to O.W. and Genevieve Shreve Murphy on May 29, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, and passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her residence in Winder, Ga. Preceding her in death were her husband, William Baggett; and her parents. Survivors include her son; Steve Sanders, her daughter, Melisa Sanders; her brother; Dave Murphy; her grandchildren, Amanda McCoy, Chelsei Sanders and Britain Steward; and her great-grandchildren, Lily McCoy and Lucas Davis. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.