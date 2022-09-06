ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fox News

California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.
Fox News

California ex-principal facing charges after video shows him pushing special needs student

A former Central California elementary school principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after video surfaced of him appearing to shove a student to the ground. In the video, former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt can be seen pushing a student in the chest causing him to fall to the floor during breakfast time on June 7 in Fresno, California, KTVU-TV reported.
FRESNO, CA
