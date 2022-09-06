Read full article on original website
Memphis livestream massacre suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in prior shooting: indictment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FIRST ON FOX: Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, killing four, had been charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020, court documents show. He allegedly shot two people and almost hit a third.
California beheading victim identified, suspected killer is her child's father who had restraining order
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been accused of committing the brutal murder. The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that she was beheaded on the street outside her...
Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with another woman's armed abduction, rape: indictment
FIRST ON FOX: Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, the 38-year-old ex-con accused of abducting and killing local teacher and mother of two Eliza Fletcher during her morning run on Sept. 2, has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and felony firearms charges in connection with a second sexual assault. It happened...
Kristin Smart trial: Witness says murder suspect Paul Flores called missing woman a 'b----'
Jurors overseeing the California trial for the two men accused in Kristin Smart’s disappearance and death heard from a woman who testified that accused killer Paul Flores once said he "put" or "buried" the missing college student under his skate ramp, according to reports from inside the courtroom. After...
Texas mom Christina Lee Powell's death ruled accidental as San Antonio Police close investigation
Texas police have closed an investigation into the death of a woman seen hurrying from her San Antonio home and whose body was discovered weeks later as authorities reveal she died from hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, officials said Friday. Christina Lee Powell suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with...
Texas murder suspects out on bond arrested for killing of Houston deputy, authorities say
Two men out on bond for separate murder cases have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Texas deputy who was slain while driving home after picking up dinner for his family, authorities said Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, were booked in the...
California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose
A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.
California ex-principal facing charges after video shows him pushing special needs student
A former Central California elementary school principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after video surfaced of him appearing to shove a student to the ground. In the video, former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt can be seen pushing a student in the chest causing him to fall to the floor during breakfast time on June 7 in Fresno, California, KTVU-TV reported.
Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates. Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. The suspect was arrested last month after an...
Police charge 15-year-old Chicago boy with assaulting 71-year-old man, stealing car
Chicago police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man and stole his car Friday. Police say the teen attacked the elderly man in southeast Chicago, causing serious injury, before taking the man's vehicle. Police arrested the teen moments after the incident. Authorities later confirmed that...
Chicago attempted kidnapper offered mother money for girl, 5, before trying to pull child away by her hair
Chicago police are looking for the man who was caught on video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl – and offering her mother money for the child before trying to pull her away by the hair, authorities said. The girl and her mother were walking on the sidewalk of...
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
Florida men — father and son — arrested after 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly beating up a man at a wedding reception on Sept. 3. The incident happened in Volusia County, Florida, and officials say that Julian Falkinburg, 21, and Joel O'Grady, 38, allegedly beat up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach, according to FOX 35. The father and son...
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
A 33-year-old South Carolina man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report. Joseph Oberlies was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains upon...
Arizona man waves down a patrol car to confess he fatally shot someone
A man has been arrested after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s vehicle and allegedly confessing to a fatal shooting Thursday, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens of McNeal is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It's unclear if Stevens has a lawyer yet who...
Captured Alabama prison escapee Casey White's attorneys ask for transfer to breakout-prone prison
Former Alabama prison escapee and murder suspect Casey White's attorneys are asking that he be transferred to a new detention center, according to Lauderdale County court records. White, whom U.S. Marshals recaptured in Indiana after 11 days on the run in May, is currently being housed at the William E....
Cold cases cracked: How experts are solving hundreds of violent crime mysteries after decades of no answers
On the evening of Dec. 5, 1975, Lindy Sue Biechler's aunt and uncle returned home to find their 19-year-old niece with a knife sticking out of her neck and signs of a struggle in the blood-splattered entrance way of the house in Manor Township, Pennsylvania. Investigators combed through the grisly...
NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows
The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a robbery. The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a...
Texas man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife, setting bedroom on fire
A Texas man chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom, authorities say. Miguel Quintana, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains as of Sunday on charges of arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer.
Florida man arrested for allegedly filming child under stall in airport bathroom
A Florida man is facing two counts of video voyeurism for allegedly filming two victims under a stall door in an airport bathroom, one of whom was an 11-year-old child, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, a 46-year-old employee of a food and beverage company inside...
