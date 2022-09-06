ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
DogTime

‘Operation Scooby Doo’ Rescues 200 Dogs from Abusive Shelter

On August 25th, the Heard County Sheriff’s Department conducted a rescue operation to save hundreds of dogs living under abusive conditions. The critical mission was named “Operation Scooby Doo” after the titular cartoon character.  Ruh-Roh The Sheriff’s Department charged Wendy Brewer, owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, with misdemeanor animal cruelty and abandonment. Authorities later added […] The post ‘Operation Scooby Doo’ Rescues 200 Dogs from Abusive Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Newnan Times-Herald

NJSL benefit aims to support Christmas outreach programs

Once again, the Newnan Junior Service League is giving local sportsmen a shot at helping raise Christmas hope for local children in need this holiday season. On Oct. 21, the NJSL will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan. Registration begins...
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Rotary Club grant cycle now accepting applications

The 2023 grant cycle for the Rotary Club of Newnan is now accepting applications. The club invites proposals from 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations serving individuals in the Newnan and Coweta County area to apply. Proposals should be for programs and projects that promote Rotary’s mission and ideals, enhance the greater Newnan-Coweta...
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County aquatic center designs presented to Board of Commission, community

McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday. The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
Newnan Times-Herald

CARE to install officers, present awards Sept. 13

The Coweta Association of Retired Educators is inviting all retired teachers, administrators and support staff to its first meeting of the year. CARE will meet at Royal Baptist Church, 70 Mayo Royal Industrial Drive in Newnan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The program will include the installation of elected officers and an awards ceremony to recognize the service of individual members. It will also highlight the honors won by the local unit at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association state convention.
Newnan Times-Herald

Summer Grove Golf Club fails food service inspection

The Summer Grove Golf Club in Newnan has failed its most recent food service health inspection. The club’s food service underwent routine inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health and received a 67. Food service establishments are considered to have failed health inspections if their inspection score is listed as 69 or less.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
thecitymenus.com

Tourism Brought 150.1 Million to Carroll County in 2021

Visitors to Carroll County generated $150.1 million in direct, domestic traveler expenditures in 2021, an increase of just more than 22 percent over 2020, the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced today. According to an annual study commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, visitors to Carroll County...
Newnan Times-Herald

Springwater Plantation HOA opposes Del Webb Development

The Springwater Plantation Homeowners Association is opposed to the Del Webb Development on Posey Road. Four members of our Homeowners Association and I attended the Coweta County Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. We expressed our objections and the reasons why. The Traffic Study was not available...
fox5atlanta.com

5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say

ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
WHIO Dayton

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.
11Alive

Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility

ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
11Alive

Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure

ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
AL.com

Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’

A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
NEWNAN, GA

