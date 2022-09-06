Read full article on original website
Related
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Animal Services offers special deal on pet adoption through the end of September
Are you interested in taking in a new furry family member: canine or feline? A big dog or a cat of any size?. Cobb County Animal Services is offering a special deal for pet adoptions through the end of September. Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page:
‘Operation Scooby Doo’ Rescues 200 Dogs from Abusive Shelter
On August 25th, the Heard County Sheriff’s Department conducted a rescue operation to save hundreds of dogs living under abusive conditions. The critical mission was named “Operation Scooby Doo” after the titular cartoon character. Ruh-Roh The Sheriff’s Department charged Wendy Brewer, owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, with misdemeanor animal cruelty and abandonment. Authorities later added […] The post ‘Operation Scooby Doo’ Rescues 200 Dogs from Abusive Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan Times-Herald
NJSL benefit aims to support Christmas outreach programs
Once again, the Newnan Junior Service League is giving local sportsmen a shot at helping raise Christmas hope for local children in need this holiday season. On Oct. 21, the NJSL will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan. Registration begins...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Rotary Club grant cycle now accepting applications
The 2023 grant cycle for the Rotary Club of Newnan is now accepting applications. The club invites proposals from 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations serving individuals in the Newnan and Coweta County area to apply. Proposals should be for programs and projects that promote Rotary’s mission and ideals, enhance the greater Newnan-Coweta...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County aquatic center designs presented to Board of Commission, community
McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday. The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
Newnan Times-Herald
CARE to install officers, present awards Sept. 13
The Coweta Association of Retired Educators is inviting all retired teachers, administrators and support staff to its first meeting of the year. CARE will meet at Royal Baptist Church, 70 Mayo Royal Industrial Drive in Newnan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The program will include the installation of elected officers and an awards ceremony to recognize the service of individual members. It will also highlight the honors won by the local unit at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association state convention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newnan Times-Herald
Summer Grove Golf Club fails food service inspection
The Summer Grove Golf Club in Newnan has failed its most recent food service health inspection. The club’s food service underwent routine inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health and received a 67. Food service establishments are considered to have failed health inspections if their inspection score is listed as 69 or less.
K9 handler removed from unit after animal cruelty investigation
A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer with the K9 unit following an animal cruelty investigation. The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into possible animal cruelty involving Deputy Eric Tolbert’s personal dogs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A search revealed unsanitary...
Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Aug. 30. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free: Is curbside recycling in Cobb County a dying service?
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
thecitymenus.com
Tourism Brought 150.1 Million to Carroll County in 2021
Visitors to Carroll County generated $150.1 million in direct, domestic traveler expenditures in 2021, an increase of just more than 22 percent over 2020, the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced today. According to an annual study commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, visitors to Carroll County...
Newnan Times-Herald
Springwater Plantation HOA opposes Del Webb Development
The Springwater Plantation Homeowners Association is opposed to the Del Webb Development on Posey Road. Four members of our Homeowners Association and I attended the Coweta County Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. We expressed our objections and the reasons why. The Traffic Study was not available...
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say
ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center
ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.
Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility
ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure
ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’
A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Comments / 0