Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money

By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes

The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What’s next for Vail Symposium

Vail Symposium is in the midst of our Summer/Fall season. Many members of our community have had an opportunity to experience our programs so far, and we hope to see you all during the rest of the season as well. Even though we remain vigilant on the COVID-19 front, we have had a strong resurgence of in-person programs. We are proud of what we have done and look forward to our next great program on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Chris Whipple, author of The New York Times best-seller “The Gatekeepers.” He will moderate a bipartisan discussion on White House governance with two former White House chiefs of staff. We have seven other strong programs coming this fall so please check out our website for program descriptions and tickets.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act

The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
VAIL, CO
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Use your power wisely

This is directed at those who are extremely well-to-do (and perhaps are animal lovers) who are ignoring climate change and might read the Vail Daily. Did you know that around 1 million animals have recently died in Pakistan because of the climate crisis floods? Did you know that more than 1,000 people, many of them children, have died in the flooding?
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Franziska Clem

Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Support for regional transportation authority

Please join me in voting “yes” on the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority. One of the goals I am most excited about is sustainable funding to improve efforts to attract lower-cost flights into Eagle County Airport. While this aspect of the RTA is a very small part of our regional planning, having spent most of the last four decades working with corporate event planners, I know firsthand how important the vibrant Eagle County Airport is to those planners.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Erickson Shirley

Erickson (Erick) Scott Shirley, 63, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022, in Vail, Colorado. He is survived by his father Jon Shirley of Medina, Washington, his brother Peter (Suzanne) Shirley of Colleyville, Texas and his sister Mary Shirley (Brendan Katin) of Gulf Stream, Florida. Erick was preceded in death by his mother Gail Greig.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures

Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer

The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica

2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Wicklund: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle. I walk to End Alzheimer’s. I walk for the first survivor. My mother, Edna, died of Alzeheimer’s in 1987 after 10 years of slowly losing her memory....
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County to share first design concepts for fairgrounds

The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building. Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

