Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money
By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
Letter: What’s next for Vail Symposium
Vail Symposium is in the midst of our Summer/Fall season. Many members of our community have had an opportunity to experience our programs so far, and we hope to see you all during the rest of the season as well. Even though we remain vigilant on the COVID-19 front, we have had a strong resurgence of in-person programs. We are proud of what we have done and look forward to our next great program on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Chris Whipple, author of The New York Times best-seller “The Gatekeepers.” He will moderate a bipartisan discussion on White House governance with two former White House chiefs of staff. We have seven other strong programs coming this fall so please check out our website for program descriptions and tickets.
Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act
The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
Letter: Use your power wisely
This is directed at those who are extremely well-to-do (and perhaps are animal lovers) who are ignoring climate change and might read the Vail Daily. Did you know that around 1 million animals have recently died in Pakistan because of the climate crisis floods? Did you know that more than 1,000 people, many of them children, have died in the flooding?
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Obituary: Franziska Clem
Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Painting for prosthetics: Local event aims to help war victims in Ukraine
A local organization providing aid to civilians wounded in the Russia-Ukraine war wants people to know they can help in the smallest of ways, even with just a few brushstrokes. On Tuesday, Alpine Arts Center will host Cocktails & Canvas to support Limbs for Liberty, a local nonprofit designed to...
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Letter: Support for regional transportation authority
Please join me in voting “yes” on the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority. One of the goals I am most excited about is sustainable funding to improve efforts to attract lower-cost flights into Eagle County Airport. While this aspect of the RTA is a very small part of our regional planning, having spent most of the last four decades working with corporate event planners, I know firsthand how important the vibrant Eagle County Airport is to those planners.
Obituary: Erickson Shirley
Erickson (Erick) Scott Shirley, 63, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022, in Vail, Colorado. He is survived by his father Jon Shirley of Medina, Washington, his brother Peter (Suzanne) Shirley of Colleyville, Texas and his sister Mary Shirley (Brendan Katin) of Gulf Stream, Florida. Erick was preceded in death by his mother Gail Greig.
Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures
Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.
Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer
The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica
2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
Eagle County recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month
Wear yellow for hope this Friday, Sept. 7 SpeakUp ReachOut is encouraging community members to wear yellow this Friday in support of National Suicide Prevention Month. Don your brightest yellow shirt and tag #wearyellowforhope in your socials to support the cause. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution...
Wicklund: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle. I walk to End Alzheimer’s. I walk for the first survivor. My mother, Edna, died of Alzeheimer’s in 1987 after 10 years of slowly losing her memory....
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Eagle County to share first design concepts for fairgrounds
The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building. Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.
