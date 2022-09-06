ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Swung Hatchet at Dirt Bikers

Police say a New York state man swung a hatchet at two dirt bikers Sunday. However, officials were told that the suspect was upset that the bikers were "destroying nature." Police also said the suspect fired a handgun at the bikes, damaging one. Officials did not go into too many other details about the incident, though the suspect ended up being arrested.
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
WNYT

Bodycam video reveals grim reality of overdoses in Gloversville

The opioid epidemic is talked about all the time. We know the effects are devastating. However, when you see the damage done to drug users, their families, and entire communities, it’s hard to ignore. The Gloversville Police Department was the only agency willing to pull back the curtain and...
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

