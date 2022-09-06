Read full article on original website
‘He can’t move his arms or legs’: Friend of slashing victim Jon Romano reacts to attack
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Ken Cooper says he visited his friend Jon Romano in the hospital a few days after he was slashed, the attack leaving him with severe injuries to his extremities. “He’s not able to get out of bed. He can’t move his arms or his legs,” said Cooper. He says the attack happened […]
WRGB
Man accused in violent sword slashing attack faces Albany County judge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany faced an Albany County judge on Thursday. Randell Mason, 42, was arraigned, pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. Police say back on August 29th,...
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
WNYT
Mother pleads for mental health services, after son crashes stolen vehicle
Police are investigating a car theft that ended with a crash on Washington and Third Street in Troy. The victim’s father tells us that his teenage son was held at gunpoint by another teen who stole his car and drove off. The mother of the driver, Tasheca Medina tells...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
New York State Man Allegedly Swung Hatchet at Dirt Bikers
Police say a New York state man swung a hatchet at two dirt bikers Sunday. However, officials were told that the suspect was upset that the bikers were "destroying nature." Police also said the suspect fired a handgun at the bikes, damaging one. Officials did not go into too many other details about the incident, though the suspect ended up being arrested.
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Police looking for truck from St. Johnsville crash
The St. Johnsville Police are looking for a truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
Herkimer County man arrested in 1971 cold case
Police in Maryland said a man from Little Falls, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday for an officer's death more than 50 years ago.
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
Catskill duo behind bars after alleged robbery
A Catskill duo is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house on Jefferson Heights in the Town of Catskill and robbing the man who lived there.
Woman Struck and Killed by Car in Upstate New York
SCHENECTADY, NY – A woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday night...
WNYT
Bodycam video reveals grim reality of overdoses in Gloversville
The opioid epidemic is talked about all the time. We know the effects are devastating. However, when you see the damage done to drug users, their families, and entire communities, it’s hard to ignore. The Gloversville Police Department was the only agency willing to pull back the curtain and...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
