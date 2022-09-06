ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
