Nearly one full year ago today, Za’Darius Smith was not named a captain for the Green Bay Packers. The events that ensued were strange… to say the least. A lingering back issue that never seem to get healthy until he was released. Voiced frustration from Smith himself about not being named captain. That frustration was something that Matt LaFleur was even asked about during an interview.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO