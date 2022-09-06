Read full article on original website
Why the Packers will beat the Vikings in Week 1 matchup
The Green Bay Packers will defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s why. Week 1 is almost here for the Green Bay Packers. That means a date with the arch-rival Minnesota Vikings is looming. Minnesota is a team on the come-up. Pro Bowl signal-caller Kirk Cousins gets his old QB coach...
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers fans react to Za’Darius Smith not being selected as Vikings captain
Nearly one full year ago today, Za’Darius Smith was not named a captain for the Green Bay Packers. The events that ensued were strange… to say the least. A lingering back issue that never seem to get healthy until he was released. Voiced frustration from Smith himself about not being named captain. That frustration was something that Matt LaFleur was even asked about during an interview.
Packers' David Bakhtiari on returning from knee injury: 'I can get through the season'
David Bakhtiari has not played a full game since his New Year’s Eve 2020 ACL tear. The All-Pro Packers left tackle has undergone three knee surgeries since that setback, with a separate knee issue necessitating the third procedure. While it is taken a long time, the 10th-year pro expects to be back in Week 1 against the Vikings.
Yardbarker
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Vikings open O'Connell era, aim for LaFleur-like Packers run
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kevin O’Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that’s one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job. O’Connell needn’t be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won’t turn up every week he doesn’t win for a while. Matt LaFleur hasn’t helped his cause. No head coach in NFL history has fared better over his first three seasons than LaFleur, who will take his staggering 39-10 record with the Green Bay Packers and three NFC North titles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The last two of those first-place finishes came in a runaway, one reason why O’Connell is here as the successor to Mike Zimmer in this attempt by the Vikings to reset without rebuilding and retake the division they haven’t won since 2017.
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
Yardbarker
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Yardbarker
Packers' Sammy Watkins addresses possibility of being WR1
The Green Bay Packers are getting closer and closer to their Week 1 matchup against their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Allen Lazard was held out of practice Wednesday due to an injury. With Lazard’s status for Sunday in question, there is a possibility that Sammy Watkins will fill the...
Yardbarker
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
Only the person in charge of playing the horn sound effect at U.S. Bank Stadium knows how many times it turns up the decibel level each game, but they might want to hit that button a few more times when the Packers visit for the season opener on Sunday. Why?...
Yardbarker
Packers S Darnell Savage has high praise for Vikings offense
Green Bay’s defense isn’t too worried about the Vikings’ offense. The Minnesota Vikings have an impressive offense on paper. The Vikings offense has a leader in its three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins. Options at wide receiver include Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Jefferson has made the Pro Bowl in both of his NFL seasons. Their running back is Dalvin Cook, who has made the Pro Bowl three times.
Madden 23 predicts final record for Packers in latest sim
A recent “Madden NFL 23” sim has the Green Bay Packers reaching the Super Bowl. The ‘Madden’ video game series gets more realistic every year, and that could be good news for the Green Bay Packers. Matthew Liebl of App Trigger has simulated the entire 2022...
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins' make-or-break season with Vikings begins Week 1 vs. Packers
Kirk Cousins is heading into a significant season for the Minnesota Vikings, starting with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. After the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the organization signed the quarterback to a one-year contract extension. The Vikings...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur offers update on Packers WR Allen Lazard's injury
The Green Bay Packers are 4 days away from facing their NFC Rival the Minnesota Vikings. Anticipating all of the news surrounding the team, there is one key player who could be out in Week 1. On Wednesday, Matt Lafleur offered more clarity on the star wide receiver Allen Lazard's injury status.
Packers list 11 players on first injury report of 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers listed 11 players on the team’s initial injury report of Week 1, but only one player – receiver Allen Lazard – didn’t practice on Wednesday. Lazard’s issue – a mystery for the last week – is being described as an ankle injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said he got “stepped on” last week.
