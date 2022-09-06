Calm winds and higher humidity levels are driving some patchy dense fog in areas across the Stateline early Wednesday morning. As of 4am current visibility is under or at half a mile in Janesville and Freeport. Make sure to reduce speed, use your low beam lights, and leave plenty of room between you and the person in front of you. Fog will continue through the next few hours before lifting.

FREEPORT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO