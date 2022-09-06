Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Health Dept. rolls out updated COVID boosters, 277 shots administered day one
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Newly updated COVID-19 boosters intended to better protect against variants of the virus began rolling out across the DMV on Wednesday. The Fairfax County Health Department said its clinics administered a total of 277 of those shots by day's end. "It was hard to...
WTOP
When people should consider getting new bivalent, updated booster shot
Supplies of COVID-19 bivalent updated booster shots are gradually becoming available, and many people are wondering who’s eligible to receive it and when. Montgomery County, Maryland, which is among the local D.C.-area counties distributing the vaccine, has received 1,100 doses so far between Pfizer and Moderna. Supplies from federal sources are also being distributed to many D.C.-region pharmacies and urgent care clinics.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted
Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS tout student wellness centers to support students’ mental health
MCPS tout student wellness centers to support students’ mental health. School officials in Montgomery County say they have hired additional social workers, one for each of the system’s 26 high schools, and plan to open wellness centers at all high schools this school year focused on supporting students’ mental health. [WTOP]
bethesdamagazine.com
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
mymcmedia.org
Changing Lives A Priority for New Housing Opportunities Commission Director
“This is my mission. This is my passion,” Chelsea Andrews said of the role she started in July as the new executive director of the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County. She spoke with MyMCM about her plans to bring more affordable housing to the county and provide residents...
wfmd.com
Damage From Fire At Potomac Tile & Carpet Estimated At Over $1-Million
The cause has been deemed undetermined. Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a building fire in Frederick early Wednesday morning. At around 2:23 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Monocacy Village...
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
WJLA
Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
fox5dc.com
'Stop trying to make Fetch happen': DC tenants oppose new package delivery service
WASHINGTON - A new plan for package deliveries has tenants in one D.C. apartment building raising hell on social media and threatening to organize. They live at Flats 130 in the NoMa section of Northeast where residents are used to picking up packages through the building concierge service. But management plans to change that by utilizing a courier service called Fetch.
NBC Washington
DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue
Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
mocoshow.com
Germantown is 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City/Area in the Country, According to Report
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities, with 4 of the top 10 cities/areas listed being in Montgomery County, including Germantown being ranked as the 2nd most ethnically diverse city/area in the country. To identify the most ethnically diverse places...
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
