ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County

The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

When people should consider getting new bivalent, updated booster shot

Supplies of COVID-19 bivalent updated booster shots are gradually becoming available, and many people are wondering who’s eligible to receive it and when. Montgomery County, Maryland, which is among the local D.C.-area counties distributing the vaccine, has received 1,100 doses so far between Pfizer and Moderna. Supplies from federal sources are also being distributed to many D.C.-region pharmacies and urgent care clinics.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
City
Kensington, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS tout student wellness centers to support students’ mental health

MCPS tout student wellness centers to support students’ mental health. School officials in Montgomery County say they have hired additional social workers, one for each of the system’s 26 high schools, and plan to open wellness centers at all high schools this school year focused on supporting students’ mental health. [WTOP]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#General Health#Linus Covid#Dhhs
WTOP

Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11

Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wfmd.com

Damage From Fire At Potomac Tile & Carpet Estimated At Over $1-Million

The cause has been deemed undetermined. Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a building fire in Frederick early Wednesday morning. At around 2:23 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Monocacy Village...
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

'Stop trying to make Fetch happen': DC tenants oppose new package delivery service

WASHINGTON - A new plan for package deliveries has tenants in one D.C. apartment building raising hell on social media and threatening to organize. They live at Flats 130 in the NoMa section of Northeast where residents are used to picking up packages through the building concierge service. But management plans to change that by utilizing a courier service called Fetch.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy