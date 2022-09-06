Read full article on original website
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
MyStateline.com
Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost to COVID-19
Frontline healthcare workers were recognized for putting others first during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MyStateline.com
Rockford area schools need teachers
Classes are officially back in session for all districts across the stateline, but many local schools still have a lot of openings. Boone County firefighters warn drivers after 9 serious …. Woman recovering after Rockford shooting. Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus. Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park...
MyStateline.com
The Rockford Public Library invites you to their 150TH birthday
Happy birthday to the Rockford Public Library, 150 years is a big deal! Anne O’Keefe joins us to share all of the details of the big party and details about the new downtown library.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford University's Ray honored after big opening game
Rockford University’s Ray honored after big opening …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on Rockford’s Hard Rock...
MyStateline.com
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford's Sablewood Drive
A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
MyStateline.com
Woman recovering after Rockford shooting
A woman is recovering after getting shot in Rockford Tuesday night. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on Rockford’s...
MyStateline.com
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind tunnel capable of …. Go Vote 815 hopes to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area
WIFR
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Anti-Defamation League looked over more than 38-thousand names on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, and found 80 people on the list serves in, or are running for public office. 23 News has learned one of those on the leaked list is Winnebago...
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
The department proudly posted this picture with the caption: "Our recent baby boom at DFD!"
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Emergency Personnel Battling a Fire in Winnebago County
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Proposed ‘truck stop’ in Woodstock gets City Council approval for TIF funding
In a divided vote, the Woodstock City Council this week approved early plans for a “truck stop” in the city. Council members voted 5-2 for a redevelopment agreement with Graham […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
