Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect

Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening.  The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after […] The post Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit

The groups hoping to put a stop to a six-week abortion ban in Ohio say the Ohio Supreme Court’s inaction forced them to move on to a different court. In a recent court filing, the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood asked the state’s highest court to dismiss their case in favor of separate litigation […] The post Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher."A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity," Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote. "Michigan's Constitution forbids this violation of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Veterans Affairs to offer abortion counseling, abortions in cases of rape or incest

The US Department of Veterans Affairs will now provide abortion services for veterans and their dependents in the event that the pregnancy was the result of rape, incest or when carrying a child to term would endanger the mother. Prior to the move, the VA was prohibited from conducting any abortion services or care counseling. The agency announced the development in a statement on Friday. Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, said in the statement that the move was a "patient safety decision," and that "our nation owes" veterans and their beneficiaries "world-class reproductive care." Senator Patty Murray,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
