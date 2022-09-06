BILLINGS- Billings West stopped Bozeman Gallatin late in the fourth quarter to hang on for their first win of the season, 16-15 on Thursday night at Daylis Stadium. Billings West improve to 1-2 on the season and Bozeman Gallatin falls to 2-1 after suffering their first loss. It was the first game for either teams in Eastern AA conference play.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO