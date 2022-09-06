ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings West tops Bozeman Gallatin for first win of season

BILLINGS- Billings West stopped Bozeman Gallatin late in the fourth quarter to hang on for their first win of the season, 16-15 on Thursday night at Daylis Stadium. Billings West improve to 1-2 on the season and Bozeman Gallatin falls to 2-1 after suffering their first loss. It was the first game for either teams in Eastern AA conference play.
Huntley Project survives last-set challenge from Shepherd in sweep

SHEPHERD--For nearly a decade, the Huntley Project Lady Red Devils have reigned supreme in Class B volleyball. But tonight, they travel to their rival across the bridge Shepherd where the Fillies are hoping to give them a run for their money. The first set was all Lady Red Devils as...
