Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Dolphins: Why everyone may be underestimating the Patriots
The Miami Dolphins offense has turned into a juggernaut this off-season with many additions including superstars like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. The Miami Dolphins are expected to demolish the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Bill Belichick and his squad have barely made any additions and lost their key OC Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. No matter how you slice it the Patriots game should be a bloodbath.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill
Exciting times are on the horizon for the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores’ team went 9-8 in 2021, its second consecutive season with a winning record, and made league-wide headlines in March with a blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins landed the six-time Pro Bowler in exchange for dive draft picks between […] The post Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Which of Patriots' 10 Rookies Will Contribute Against Dolphins in Season Opener?
The usual suspects and an unlikely newcomer could change the game for the Pats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
Patriots reportedly sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad
FOXBORO -- A familiar face is returning to the Patriots to give the team a little more depth along the offensive line. Marcus Cannon is reportedly set to join the New England practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.Cannon worked out with the Patriots on Thursday in Florida, with the team practicing in West Palm Beach this week in advance of their Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and spent nine seasons in New England, playing 115 games at right tackle.The Patriots traded Cannon to the Houston Texans ahead...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Patriots have to worry about these Dolphins weapons in Week 1
BOSTON -- There's just something about Miami that's long been a bugaboo for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Under Belichick, the Patriots went 8-2 vs. the Jets at the Meadowlands, and they've gone 9-3 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. In Buffalo, the Patriots own a ridiculous 19-3 record over the Bills since 2000. That's a 36-8 record on the road against those two divisional opponents.Yet in Miami, the Patriots have been subpar. To say the least. The Patriots are famously just 9-13 in Miami since 2000. Contrast that with the Patriots' 17-5 record vs. Miami in Foxboro during that...
Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Pats Add Safety As ‘Limited’
The Patriots list four players as limited participants during Thursday’s practice in South Florida.
NFL insider softens report Trey Lance was 'annoyed' by Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers return
Nothing says minimal drama like having to go on the radio to make it clear that, actually, no one was mad.
Comments / 0