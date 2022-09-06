Gas prices trending downward, especially in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the summer driving season now in the rearview mirror, gas prices continue to fall and drivers in the Mid-South are paying far less than most others around the country.

FOX13 looked into whether gas prices could continue to go down and where you can find some of the least expensive fuel.

At the Dodge’s store in Batesville, Mississippi, gas is actually $2.88 a gallon if you are willing to pay cash.

“That’s pretty good. $2.88 is about the best it is in North Mississippi,” Eddie Ray of Batesville said.

While the price of gas is still a lot higher than a year ago, here in the Mid-South we pay less for gas than most of the country. FOX13 found several stations in Batesville selling regular unleaded for less than $3.00 a gallon.

According to the AAA, Arkansas has the second lowest average price in the country for regular unleaded at less than $3.26 a gallon. Only Texas is cheaper and by less than half a penny.

Mississippi is third at $3.27. Tennessee comes in 7th lowest at $3.36 a gallon.

“I think they ripped us off when they went up with it and now it is starting to level off some. I am glad to see it,” John Smith of Batesville said.

So what’s driving the prices down? AAA said it’s due to lower oil prices, modest domestic demand for gasoline and a quiet hurricane season. But, while the last month was the first August in a quarter century not to see a named storm develop in the Atlantic, there’s still a month of peak hurricane season to go.

In the meantime, drivers will hold out hope and enjoy the ride of falling prices as long as it lasts.

“I am glad to see that happening. I think it will bring the economy is getting back to where it should be. I am glad to see that happening,” Scott Brassell of Batesville said.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.