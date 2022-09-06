Read full article on original website
Related
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
Former president Donald Trump's legal team is under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice filed court documents on Aug. 30, 2022, suggesting that government records were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago despite a previous grand jury subpoena to turn over classified information. At the center of this crisis is Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Petulant crap”: Legal experts say Trump's response to damning DOJ filing is "full of nonsense"
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on October 28, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) Attorneys representing Donald Trump responded on Wednesday to a filing by the Department of Justice in the case over the government documents obtained when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
RELATED PEOPLE
The DOJ's latest Mar-a-Lago filing is the biggest hint yet that prosecutors may charge Trump with a crime
The DOJ said it has evidence of "likely" efforts to obstruct its investigation into Trump. It's the clearest sign to date that prosecutors are eyeing charging Trump with a crime. Evidence of the concealment of sensitive documents and other obstructive measures are "aggravating factors" that "usually lead to criminal prosecution,"...
Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.
Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
The magistrate, who is Jewish, is facing attacks that are antisemitic in nature.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
Mar-a-Lago Filing Shows Merrick Garland Must Move Quickly to Indict Trump
Accountability is the foundation of a law-bound society. When criminal misconduct by the powerful goes unpunished, belief in obeying the law is undermined. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice laid out damning new details in its latest legal filing regarding the court-authorized Mar-a-Lago search, details that make it clear that Donald Trump likely committed serious felonies. In the DOJ’s new court papers responding to a Trump lawsuit requesting a special master be appointed to look through the seized documents, the DOJ provided photo and documentary evidence of this extensive lawbreaking.
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Opinion: Mr. Trump Is Seeking a Special Master to Review the Classified Documents Found at His Mar-a-Lago Estate
In a seemingly endless saga of corruption, Mr. Trump is now seeking a special master to review the 11 sets of classified documents which were uncovered by the FBI during their search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump's spokesman accused the Washington Post of 'colluding' with the FBI over a report nuclear secrets were kept at Mar-a-Lago
Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president, hit back at a report Trump had kept top secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump sues US government over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Ex-president seeks to prevent bureau from reading seized documents until court official weighs in
Team Trump lashes out at DOJ leaks after report Donald had nation's nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have hammered the Justice Department for leaks after it was reported another country's top secret nuclear information was found in the raid of Mar-a-Lago.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
Comments / 0