Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home

Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
All in the family: The intertwined history of Texas and Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — Unfortunately for Keondre Coburn, the Texas-Alabama game is here. The senior defensive lineman, who will be tasked with trying to make reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young uncomfortable, joked this week that he remembers when the game was first announced his freshman year in 2018. "I...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News

Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets

Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
