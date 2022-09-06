Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home
Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Nick Saban Gives Injury Update on TE Cam Latu
Saban said Latu looks "100 percent" in recent practices.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
FOX Sports
All in the family: The intertwined history of Texas and Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — Unfortunately for Keondre Coburn, the Texas-Alabama game is here. The senior defensive lineman, who will be tasked with trying to make reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young uncomfortable, joked this week that he remembers when the game was first announced his freshman year in 2018. "I...
wdhn.com
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip. Recent reports cite...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets
Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Bham Now
Five Bar and Hattie B’s chicken and waffles make best in U.S. list
Birmingham’s Five Bar and Hattie B’s in the Lakeview Entertainment District have some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S., according to the popular national foodie site Tasting Table. The two local eateries, which are separated by a city block here in the Magic City, were...
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
altoday.com
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
