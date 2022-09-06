ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

No Big Deal, Just Kevin Bacon Singing A Beyoncé Song To His Goats Before Jumping On The Corn Song Bandwagon

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5TiW_0hkbCp1c00

What does actor Kevin Bacon do during his downtime away from shooting movies? He simply serenades his goats with a catchy Beyoncé rendition on the guitar. And why stop there? Being a farm-dwelling man, he might as well get on the corn bandwagon and sing the ever-popular “It’s Corn” song.

Kevin Bacon just can’t get enough of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance , as he felt the need to sing his heart out to one of her tunes. On the Connecticut farm he shares with his family, the Footloose star posted on Instagram a video of himself serenading his goats to Beyoncé’s “Heated.” One of those goats ended up getting the front-row treatment and moved closer and closer to this talented actor's guitar strumming. Bacon's caption read, “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track.”

Not only does the They/Them actor have Beyoncé’s songs on his mind, but his love of corn too. He created a TikTok video of his rendition of The Gregory Brothers’ “It’s Corn” singing next to the ocean with the help of a corn on the cob to play his acoustic cover. Kevin Bacon just had to get on the TikTok trend as this song has been used in more than 400,000 clips since its release. He ended the video by taking a bite out of this delicious yellow vegetable. Now, Bacon himself is a TikTok trend as his acoustic rendition currently has 186.3k likes on the video hosting service and has been shared 21.8k times.

You may be wondering how The Gregory Brothers created this trending song. In an interview with Recess Therapy , an adorable little boy named Tariq couldn’t stop talking about his love of corn. This clip gave this kid social media fame as the video has over two million views. The Gregory Brothers, who are responsible for viral songs like “Double Rainbow Song,” transformed this clip into a musical mashup. According to NPR , this musical quartet continues making these songs to celebrate wholesome moments found on the internet and amplifying them through music.

Kevin Bacon and music have been in a working relationship for many years. He contributed to another viral TikTok trend by dancing to Footloose with his wife , Kyra Sedgwick, proving he's still got the moves. With Footloose having one of the greatest soundtracks and being one of Kevin Bacon’s best movies , who better to partake in this trend? After seeing the Disney+ series Get Back, the 64-year-old actor also performed an acoustic duet with Sedwick in an Instagram video where he sang The Beatles’ “The Two of Us,” with Sedgwick playing the ukulele surrounded by pigs, goats and miniature ponies. Bacon has also been in the musical duo The Bacon Brothers with his brother, Michael, since 1995.

The JFK actor’s musical chops have been played to an audience of farm animals and his wife of over thirty years. Hopefully the time will come when Kevin Bacon makes a musical comeback on the big screen. Until then, you can see the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the slasher movie They/Them with your Peacock subscription .

Comments / 2

Related
Stereogum

Kevin Bacon Covered The Corn Song

Last month, a little kid named Tariq went viral on social media for talking about how much he loves corn. That viral moment was then manufactured into a song by a member of the Gregory Brothers, meme music makers who have previously made hits out of songs based on double rainbow and bed intruder.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer

Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Kyra Sedgwick
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bandwagon#The Goats#Renaissance#Kevinbacon#Tiktok#The Gregory Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
150K+
Followers
37K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy