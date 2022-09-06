Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud
A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
Canby man killed in Yellow Medicine County construction area accident Tuesday
A Canby man was killed in a Yellow Medicine County construction area crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:36 p.m., Robert William Larsen, age 57, of Canby, was westbound on Highway 68. Near the intersection with 240th Street, Canby’s Jeep Grand Cherokee entered a construction area where Larsen struck a sign, left the road, and rolled.
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Trial begins for man accused of harassing Cold Spring family due to race
ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County jury will decide in the coming days whether a 33-year-old Cold Spring man is guilty of stalking and assaulting a Cold Spring family because of their race. "What brings us all together today is hate, rage, jealousy and attack," said Assistant Stearns County Attorney...
84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello
MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
Garbage truck burns near Panda Garden in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Fire destroyed a garbage truck in a parking lot near several businesses on South First Street in Willmar this morning. The Willmar Fire Department says at approximately 5:21 a.m. they were called to the 1300 block of 1st St. S on the report of a garage truck on fire. A West Central sanitation garbage truck was on fire near the Panda Garden Restaurant, and video of the incident showed flames billowing 30 feet in the air. Fire Crews applied water and firefighting foam from three hose lines as well as applying water from the ladder truck. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:15 am. No one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before.
LeRoy Schmidt
The funeral service for LeRoy Schmidt, 103, of Wood Lake, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Posen Township. Visitation will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and Monday, September 12, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at St. Luke’s Cemetery.
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Harlan H. Fenger
Harlan H. Fenger age 72, of Lamberton, MN died on September 5, 2022, at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso, MN. Service will be held at the St. Matthew...
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Road Work Wrapping Up on I-94, Ramping Up on Highway 12
While one major road construction project in Wright County is coming to an end, another is just getting underway. Officials with MnDOT say that the very last phases of the multi-year construction project on I-94 in Wright County are hopefully just days away from completion. MnDOT says that this week crews will be finalizing work on the 15-mile segment between Monticello and Clearwater as a part of the multi-lane expansion project that began in 2019.
Bonita “Bonnie” Leopold
Bonita “Bonnie” Leopold, age 76, passed away after her battle with Pulmonary Aspergillosis on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home in Redwood Falls surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be a private graveside in Zion Eden Lutheran Cemetery.
Marvin Laverne Kortgard
Marvin Laverne Kortgard, age 92, of Glenwood, formerly of Sacred Heart, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home in Glenwood Estates in Glenwood, MN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Sacred Heart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
