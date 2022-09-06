CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO