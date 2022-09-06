Read full article on original website
fox46.com
'Legal in NC': Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC
That message catches drivers' attention along I-77 in Fort Mill, just about two miles outside of the border.
fox46.com
Thousands of classic and 'famous' cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
fox46.com
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
fox46.com
I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
fox46.com
265 acres of land in Huntersville that promises never to be redeveloped
If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It's not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination.
fox46.com
One-of-a-kind Kannapolis dog park fighting to stay alive
The owners of DogWorld Dog Park announced their landlords wouldn't be renewing their lease, which expires at the end of January.
fox46.com
Huntersville evolves while maintaining its history and charm
Huntersville is one of the fastest-growing cities surrounding Charlotte. It started as a rural farm community and has grown to 63 square miles.
fox46.com
1 person injured in crash involving utility pole in north Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured in a crash involving a utility pole late Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Medic. The accident happened along Sugar Creek Road at David Cox Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The area is currently closed. Authorities...
fox46.com
100+ people come together in Charlotte to honor slain jogger Eliza Fletcher
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former classmates and family of Tennessee slain jogger Eliza Fletcher honored her in Myers Park in Charlotte Friday morning. Following the tragedy of her murder and kidnapping, they gathered on Friday morning to ‘Lace up for Liza.’. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
fox46.com
City of Rock Hill demands jury trial in failed Panthers project bankruptcy proceeding
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City of Rock Hill officials took legal action Wednesday demanding Panthers’ owner David Tepper’s real estate company’s bankruptcy proceedings be argued in front of a jury. The action stems from the failed development of the Panthers’ $800 million practice...
fox46.com
Wednesday, September 7, Morning Weather Forecast
More spotty afternoon showers and storms will develop around the Charlotte area Wednesday. A storm system looks to bring even more wet weather in time for the weekend.
fox46.com
Suspect dies in hospital; 911 calls released in Concord Mills mall officer-involved shooting: Police
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
fox46.com
Woman fights off attempted rape near McAlpine Creek Park in SE Charlotte, suspect on the run: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman fought off an attempted rape Wednesday morning near McAlpine Creek Park, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the 2100 block of Margaret Wallace Road near McAlpine Creek Park. BE THE FIRST...
fox46.com
'Junkyard' Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder
A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
fox46.com
Concord mall shooting: Suspect dies; 911 calls released
An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. LATEST QCNEWS.COM.
fox46.com
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
fox46.com
Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of man at Concord Nissan dealership, ex-officer won’t be charged
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bodycam video has been released in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February. In late August, the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced former officer Timothy Larson would not...
fox46.com
Rock Hill short-term rental hosts hear proposed new regulations
The city asked the planning and development staff to propose revisions to existing regulations. This would better ensure that uses aren't approved by neighborhoods that oppose them, ensure that covenants do not restrict the use on subject properties, and look at caps on the number of permits.
