Charlotte, NC

'Legal in NC': Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC

That message catches drivers' attention along I-77 in Fort Mill, just about two miles outside of the border.
FORT MILL, SC
Thousands of classic and 'famous' cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair

The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners' association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that 'adults only' swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
CHARLOTTE, NC
I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
One-of-a-kind Kannapolis dog park fighting to stay alive

The owners of DogWorld Dog Park announced their landlords wouldn't be renewing their lease, which expires at the end of January.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
'Junkyard' Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Concord mall shooting: Suspect dies; 911 calls released

An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released.
CONCORD, NC
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life

Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill short-term rental hosts hear proposed new regulations

The city asked the planning and development staff to propose revisions to existing regulations. This would better ensure that uses aren't approved by neighborhoods that oppose them, ensure that covenants do not restrict the use on subject properties, and look at caps on the number of permits.
ROCK HILL, SC

