Scrubbed Artemis I launch: What’s next?

BREVARD COUNTT, Fla. — The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are still grounded after a hydrogen leak scrubbed NASA’s latest launch attempt on Saturday for its Artemis I mission.

However, there may be a lot of work ahead before NASA can schedule a new launch date.

Crews will be taking a closer look at the source of Saturday’s hydrogen leak and provide multiple options for the Artemis I mission management team this week.

The massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft remain sitting on Launch Pad 39B ahead of its uncrewed mission around the moon.

The launch team must now establish access to the area of the leak, assess the problem and determine if the work to repair the leak can happen on the launch pad, or inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

NASA is still working to determine its available options and plans to provide an update later this week.

“We’ve seen a couple of different hydrogen leaks,” said Jim Free, NASA associate administrator of exploration systems development. “I think we’re trying to dial this vehicle in --- whatever this fault was, we have to find out and we will run it to ground and build that confidence.”

Leak aside, without a waiver from the range, SLS and Orion will have to roll back to the VAB so NASA can rectify the flight termination system for its moon rocket.

NASA’s next launch attempt isn’t likely to come before late September of October.

