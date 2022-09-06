ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrubbed Artemis I launch: What’s next?

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
BREVARD COUNTT, Fla. — The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are still grounded after a hydrogen leak scrubbed NASA’s latest launch attempt on Saturday for its Artemis I mission.

However, there may be a lot of work ahead before NASA can schedule a new launch date.

Crews will be taking a closer look at the source of Saturday’s hydrogen leak and provide multiple options for the Artemis I mission management team this week.

The massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft remain sitting on Launch Pad 39B ahead of its uncrewed mission around the moon.

The launch team must now establish access to the area of the leak, assess the problem and determine if the work to repair the leak can happen on the launch pad, or inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

NASA is still working to determine its available options and plans to provide an update later this week.

“We’ve seen a couple of different hydrogen leaks,” said Jim Free, NASA associate administrator of exploration systems development. “I think we’re trying to dial this vehicle in --- whatever this fault was, we have to find out and we will run it to ground and build that confidence.”

Leak aside, without a waiver from the range, SLS and Orion will have to roll back to the VAB so NASA can rectify the flight termination system for its moon rocket.

NASA’s next launch attempt isn’t likely to come before late September of October.

Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists are about to discover the weirdest planets in the Universe thanks to Nasa’s Webb Telescope

Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Moon#Artemis#Hydrogen#Brevard Countt#Sls#Orion#Cox Media Group
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Artemis launch: NASA gets ready for its next attempt at lift-off

NASA has requested the 23rd and 27th of September for its next attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis mission. Artemis I is the first step in NASA's effort to restart human lunar exploration. This first SLS launch will send an unmanned Orion capsule around the moon to test systems before sending a crew to the moon in 2025 or 2026.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA Fixed Voyager I Even Though It's Out in Interstellar Space

Fret not, Voyager 1 is still floating amongst the stars and communicating with officials at NASA, even though it's floating along in interstellar space. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the craft's launch on Tuesday, researchers on the Voyager mission managed to solve a glitch affecting the decades-old technology. Now, mission control is once again in contact with the satellite, which crossed into interstellar space 10 years ago. As of this month, the craft is over 10 billion miles from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA picks Axiom Space to build the 'next-generation' Artemis III spacesuit

NASA announced on Wednesday, September 7, the maker of its next-generation spacesuit for its upcoming moon landings. The space agency has chosen Axiom Space to create a moonwalking system for the Artemis III mission, which will send humans to the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. That mission, which is tentatively scheduled for 2025, will send the first woman and first person of color to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wfit.org

NASA provides update on the Artemis I mission

NASA provided an update on the Artemis I mission this morning. NASA is hoping to launch the SLS rocket on Sept 23rd or Sept 27th. This assumes the fuel leak has been fixed, and the Space Force grants a waiver on a termination system battery requirement. Without that waiver, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building, pushing the launch into October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Announces Potential Launch Date For Next Moon Mission

NASA has now announced a new launch date for the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. The announcement comes after the space agency delayed the mission two other times. According to reports, NASA hopes to see a lift-off of its largest rocket between September 23 and 27. Previously, the Artemis missions were set to kick off on August 29, but technical issues delayed the mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
