Stove malfunction caused accidental apartment fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Thursday, officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department explained how a fire started at the Lake Village apartment complex a day earlier. Captain Steven Bradley explained there was a malfunction on a stove that created the flames. The blaze forced 14 adults and four kids out...
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
Norfolk restaurant accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek
Norfolk's Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1
Sewage spilled into Knitting Mill Creek in Norfolk, officials say
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city and Virginia leaders responded to a sewage spill at Knitting Mill Creek that was discovered at the start of September. On Sept. 1, Norfolk’s Department of Public Works notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) after a city inspector noticed a smell and cloudy water in the creek.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Norfolk creek
The City of Norfolk, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) responded to the spill Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
8 families displaced after fire at Chesapeake apartments
Eight families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
A 39-year-old Norfolk man has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
Neighbors react to Family Dollar fire in Calvert Square part of Norfolk
The destruction from the fire at a Family Dollar store caused four other businesses to shut down. That's causing issues for people who need basic supplies.
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Hampton Police Division: Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. leaves two hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning. According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. When...
VSP says 6 people, including 4 children, died in highway crashes over Labor Day weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Six people were killed in crashes on Virginia highways over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Virginia State Police. Shelby Crouch, a spokeswoman for VSP, said that number is down from the 10 people who died over 2021's Labor Day weekend, but it's "still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians."
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Four displaced, dog dead after house fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced and their dog has died after a fire Tuesday afternoon at their home on Rutledge Road in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley says crews were called to the 800 block of Rutledge, right off Campostella Road, around 12:19 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from an attached garage.
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Woman pulled from Stumpy Lake in VB accused of stealing golf cart, property damage
A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach.
Here's where school divisions in Hampton Roads stand with crossing guard staffing
SUFFOLK, Va. — Through all the changes that come with a new school year, some things never change, particularly on East Washington Street in Suffolk. Every school day around 2 p.m., the corner outside John F. Kennedy Middle School becomes Bessie Newsome's corner. “They say, 'I remember you from...
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
