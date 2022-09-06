ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewage spilled into Knitting Mill Creek in Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city and Virginia leaders responded to a sewage spill at Knitting Mill Creek that was discovered at the start of September. On Sept. 1, Norfolk’s Department of Public Works notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) after a city inspector noticed a smell and cloudy water in the creek.
