NORFOLK, Va. — Six people were killed in crashes on Virginia highways over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Virginia State Police. Shelby Crouch, a spokeswoman for VSP, said that number is down from the 10 people who died over 2021's Labor Day weekend, but it's "still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians."

