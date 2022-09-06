ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Mark Bent appears in court Tuesday

By Kailey Galaviz
 2 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Mark Bent, the 41-year-old charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird, appeared in court on Tuesday.

He joined via Zoom call for his arraignment.

Judge Steven Gardner says Bent is charged with first degree murder, and it was allegedly premeditated and willful.

Bent could be facing the death penalty or life in prison with a minimum of 10 years.

He is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20 at 1:00 p.m. and remains in the Bonneville County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

