WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
Rockford Police struggling to hire new officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly every industry and profession is looking for new talent, and it is no different for the Rockford Police Department. The Rockford Police Department is hiring experienced officers to be the future leaders of the department. “For the laterals, the experienced police officers, it’s huge for us right now just like […]
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Proposed ‘truck stop’ in Woodstock gets City Council approval for TIF funding
In a divided vote, the Woodstock City Council this week approved early plans for a "truck stop" in the city. Council members voted 5-2 for a redevelopment agreement with Graham […].
Construction can begin on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State officials have given the go-ahead for construction to begin on the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. The City of Rockford said the Illinois Gaming Board has issued a limited construction approval, which will allow for the casino to begin laying the foundation and utilities for the resort. “The Illinois Gaming […]
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park building
A Downtown Rockford landmark got the green light for demolition Tuesday night.
MyStateline.com
Rockford University's Ray honored after big opening game
Rockford University's Ray honored after big opening ….
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
MyStateline.com
Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after town
One of the U.S. Navy's newest ships has a pretty obvious local connection.
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
MyStateline.com
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford's Sablewood Drive
A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.
MyStateline.com
Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost to COVID-19
Frontline healthcare workers were recognized for putting others first during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MyStateline.com
Woman recovering after Rockford shooting
A woman is recovering after getting shot in Rockford Tuesday night.
MyStateline.com
Man injured in Rockford shooting on Arthur Ave
A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford.
MyStateline.com
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Emergency Personnel Battling a Fire in Winnebago County
MyStateline.com
The Rockford Public Library invites you to their 150TH birthday
Happy birthday to the Rockford Public Library, 150 years is a big deal! Anne O’Keefe joins us to share all of the details of the big party and details about the new downtown library.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area
WIFR
Police: investigation underway in shooting on Sablewood in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman shot on Rockford’s northwest side prompts police to open an investigation. The adult victim was hurt just before 9:30 Tuesday night in 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford. Police shared limited information via Twitter about the shooting:. This story is developing and...
