Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
FOX Sports
Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
Tampa Bay Rays may activate shortstop Wander Franco on Friday
The Tampa Bay Rays plan to activate shortstop Wander Franco during this weekend’s road series with the New York Yankees,
Yardbarker
Rays jump on Rich Hill early, hang on to beat Red Sox
Randy Arozarena smacked a camera-crushing three-run homer Tuesday night as the streaking Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the clubs' 15th meeting, the Rays needed just seven pitches to assail Rich Hill -- a teammate of theirs in 2021 -- and produce a three-run first inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
Rays announce ticket specials, some as low as $9, for final homestand
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday. For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept....
Jacob deGrom, Mets blank Pirates to sweep doubleheader
Francisco Lindor drove in three runs on two doubles and Jacob deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings Wednesday as the visiting
Comments / 0