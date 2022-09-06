Read full article on original website
Woman’s death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens said a 34-year-old […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Approximately one week after officers in Oregon sent out a release detailing a wanted and dangerous suspect, officers in Minnehaha County announced his arrest. The report from the Seaside Police Department in Oregon released on Aug. 28 said officers were notified of the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
KELOLAND TV
July arson at apartment building ruled a homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say an arson case from July is now being ruled a homicide, making it the city’s first homicide of the year. The fire was started on July 17, at an apartment building in the 200 block of North Grange Ave.
KELOLAND TV
Former SFPD officer’s plea agreement; Noem defends use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. One man...
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriffs reported the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car rollover accident near Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook post says deputies responded to the scene of a single-car accident at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd St. According to the officer’s investigation, the driver was distracted and lost control, causing the car to roll into a north ditch and continue into a cornfield. The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
brookingsradio.com
Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Southern Minnesota News
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake
A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah, in Murray County on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex. There was a large police presence, including SWAT units, near the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street on Tuesday morning. At 5:45 a.m, a suspect was escorted to a police vehicle in handcuffs.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a box truck on fire on I-29 Wednesday morning. According to their Facebook post, Lincoln County Sheriffs say the driver reported an electrical failure and saw smoke coming from the engine before pulling over near the Hudson/Centerville exit. Strong winds spread the fire to a nearby ditch.
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
brookingsradio.com
Two Brookings Businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning
Police are investigating break-ins at two Broookings businesses. It happened about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The adjacent businesses are located on the 1700 block of 6th Street. Sergeant Joel Perry says entry was forced into the businesses. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Security video shows two suspects wearing hoodies...
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
