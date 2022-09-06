Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez thought he was next after Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Rob Bradford of Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” that he thought he was next to be dealt after Boston traded Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros at the deadline.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has been a disaster...
Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
Rays look for more success vs. Red Sox in series finale
With a month left in the season, the Tampa Bay Rays' bats are starting to heat up at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay (76-58) will look to complete a sweep of its visiting American League East rival when the two clubs finish their three-game set on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rays jump on Rich Hill early, hang on to beat Red Sox
Randy Arozarena smacked a camera-crushing three-run homer Tuesday night as the streaking Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the clubs' 15th meeting, the Rays needed just seven pitches to assail Rich Hill -- a teammate of theirs in 2021 -- and produce a three-run first inning.
Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts named American League Player of the Week
In seven games against the Twins and Rangers, Bogaerts went 15-for-28 (.536) with five doubles, one home run, nine RBIs, eight runs scored, one stolen base, three walks, and just two strikeouts. On the 2022 season as a whole, the right-handed hitter is batting a stout .317/.384/.469 to go along...
The Red Sox Have Failed Their Offense Since The Deadline
It hasn’t been a smooth ride this season for the Boston Red Sox. After reaching the ALCS last season, the Sox got off to a rough start before ultimately turning it around and fighting their way back into postseason contention, only to fall apart yet again. Their biggest need...
Red Sox To Select Abraham Almonte
The Red Sox are going to select outfielder Abraham Almonte to their roster for tonight’s game, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Almonte isn’t yet on the 40-man roster, meaning corresponding moves will be required. It’s possible that outfielder Franchy Cordero will head to the 10-day or maybe even the 60-day injured list. Abraham reported yesterday that Cordero has a sprain on both sides of his ankle and could be done for the season.
