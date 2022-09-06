Read full article on original website
Look: Cowboys Release First Depth Chart For 2022 Season
On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released their first depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. Dallas made sure to note that this is an "unofficial" depth chart before the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's notable because that means it's still subject to change before the season officially kicks off.
Yardbarker
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
ESPN
Herbert eager for Chargers to open season vs. Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Even though it's a new season, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers still can't shake the bitter memory of last season's 35-32 Week 18 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It knocked them out of a postseason spot — and put the Raiders...
McCarthy Addresses Dak Prescott Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
The Cowboys quarterback was limited in practice on Thursday.
Report: Raiders TE Darren Waller's extension could be finalized this week
Darren Waller‘s contract issue has moved closer to the forefront recently. The Pro Bowl Raiders tight end changed agencies and returned to practice, ending a multi-week stretch of inactivity. A contract resolution could follow. The Raiders and Waller are believed to be moving closer to an extension agreement, one...
Yardbarker
Raiders Schedule, NFL Week 1: Biggest Concerns vs. Chargers
With NFL Week 1 here, Raider Nation hasn’t had this level of excitement since before the 2017 NFL season kicked off. Las Vegas Raiders fans will forever hold dear the memory of Marshawn Lynch getting hyphy on the sidelines of the Oakland Coliseum. Fast forward to this weekend with...
Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Holds Previous Experience of the Derek Carr-Davante Adams Connection
Chargers DC Renaldo Hill knows all about the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection, as Sunday won't be his first time seeing it up close.
Thursday's injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Raiders
The Chargers had their second practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders on Thursday. Cornerback J.C.Jackson and tight end Donald Parham were non-participants for the second consecutive day. Jackson is still recovering from minor ankle surgery. He had his boot off and was running as of Wednesday. However,...
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook top my Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022. Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 1. Josh Jacobs, Chase...
