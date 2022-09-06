ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg’s will pay you $5,000 for having cereal for dinner

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

( WXIN ) — Kellogg’s is offering a cash incentive to switch out the casserole for a bowl of cereal.

The company will pay five people $5,000, plus a year’s supply of cereals like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats, as part of a new sweepstakes.

“Kellogg’s cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn’t the only time cereal can bring the fun,” said Sadie Garcia, director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yig0e_0hkbBsda00
Give chicken the night off. Kellogg gives families a chance to win $5,000 when they add cereal to their dinnertime rotation. (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Cereal connoisseurs are invited to share on Instagram how they enjoy Kellogg’s cereal for dinner under #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry.

Snoop Dogg’s cereal ‘Snoop Loopz’ coming to a breakfast table near you

People can submit a post once a day leading up to National Breakfast Day on Sept. 26.

Each week for five weeks, one winner will be randomly selected.

No purchase is necessary.

For more information, follow Kellogg on Instagram @KelloggsUS and visit www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html for official rules.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

