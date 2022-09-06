Read full article on original website
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Pa. man admits illegally receiving $16K in federal jobless benefits
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has admitted receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief and railroad unemployment funds to which he was not entitled. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court to a wire fraud charge. He admitted receiving $11,040 in...
Driver in Little League Museum crash faces attempted homicide charge
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials. According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League […]
Perry County man convicted in 2019 armed robbery of variety store
A jury has convicted a Perry County man for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton. Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42, of Liverpool, was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and terroristic threats, according to the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office.
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Two Towanda teens arrested for home burglary, theft
Two teens were arrested for theft in Towanda late last month after police said one planned a home burglary and made two others break into the apartment, threatening to hurt them if they talked with anyone.
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
therecord-online.com
Investigation continues into Tuesday Jersey Shore bank robbery
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police are asking the public for assistance to help identify the man who pulled off a robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Jersey Shore State Bank office on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police offered more details on the robbery and the suspect....
Two disguised as FedEx workers face armed robbery charges
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are charging two men after they disguised themselves as FedEx workers and committed an armed robbery at a home in West Hazleton. According to West Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. officers got a call about two people armed with a gun breaking into a […]
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight
Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
Simple assault charge after man allegedly threatens juveniles with BB gun
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm. Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
therecord-online.com
More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
skooknews.com
Mount Carmel Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic in North Manheim Township
A Mount Carmel man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after a domestic dispute in North Manheim Township on Saturday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around 3:15pm, Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was involved in a domestic dispute with a female. Troopers say while...
