Williamsport, PA

WBRE

Driver in Little League Museum crash faces attempted homicide charge

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials. According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County

Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Investigation continues into Tuesday Jersey Shore bank robbery

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police are asking the public for assistance to help identify the man who pulled off a robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Jersey Shore State Bank office on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police offered more details on the robbery and the suspect....
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

Two disguised as FedEx workers face armed robbery charges

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are charging two men after they disguised themselves as FedEx workers and committed an armed robbery at a home in West Hazleton. According to West Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. officers got a call about two people armed with a gun breaking into a […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight

Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Simple assault charge after man allegedly threatens juveniles with BB gun

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm. Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed

Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery

JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA

Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

