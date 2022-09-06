Read full article on original website
J.B. Haresnipher
2d ago
We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win!
Reply(1)
2
guest
2d ago
Why can’t everyone just vote on Election Day or absentee?
Reply
8
Related
Delaware’s first ‘election protection’ program launches ahead of state’s primary vote
Volunteer poll monitors will work outside Delaware’s polls for next week’s primary and the November general election. The nonpartisan program is part of a national effort led by Common Cause, but this is the first time it will be implemented in Delaware. Common Cause of Delaware executive director...
Who’s running, updated: Delaware’s Sept. 13 primary
With Delaware’s primary election just days away and early voting underway, time is running out to answer any questions you might still have. If you’re unsure who’s running in your district — or even what district you’re in — you’ve come to the right place. To find your polling location, click here. Scroll down for a list of candidates by ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
WMDT.com
Kent County Levy Court Commissioner, educator Eric Buckson running for Senate District 16
KENT COUNTY, Del. – Kent County Levy Court Commissioner and longtime educator, Eric Buckson is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. “As a person who’s grown up in this area, a person who’s shown himself as a 30-year educator in a county school, someone whose a Levy court commissioner, I’m gonna bank on that history of effort, not just in the General Assembly, but I’m talking about being a Senator 365, someone who shows up,” Buckson told 47 ABC’s Rob Petree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
What to Know Before Delaware’s Primary Elections
DELAWARE – With Delaware’s primary elections next week, 47 ABC caught up with the Sussex’s County Director of Elections to find out what voters should expect when heading to the polls. Director Bo Mcdowell predicts fewer lines as primaries historically only bring out about fifty percent of...
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary: District 4 spotlight
DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Senator Colin Bonini running for re-election in Senate District 16
KENT COUNTY, Del. – Delaware State Senator Colin Bonini is running for re-election in the state’s 16th Senatorial District. Bonini was first elected to the Delaware General Assembly back in 1995, serving a total of 27 years as a Delaware lawmaker. He recently released the following statement to 47 ABC on his candidacy which reads quote:
9/11 in Delaware: 7 ways to honor those we lost
America’s schoolchildren weren’t alive for the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, now dubbed Patriot Day by many. The First State will honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and the thousands of first responders who risked their lives to protect civilians that in a variety of programs. “It’s important because there’s a whole generation that did not experience what many of ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
Members of Wilmington City Council leery of proposed expanded eminent domain powers
A State House bill that would have given Wilmington extra powers to acquire vacant and abandoned properties through eminent domain received scrutiny from Wilmington City Council Wednesday evening. House Bill 458 was introduced on June 7 by State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington), which would specifically give the City of Wilmington...
Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020
Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
WGMD Radio
Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month
Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st. Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Dover-Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization urges better uses of rail-adjacent land
The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) released recommendations on Wednesday urging the county’s towns and cities to preserve land along the Delmarva Central Railroad for industrial uses that could spur economic development. The group hopes to preserve what land remains after years of neglecting the railroad’s potential as...
A look at contested state legislative primaries in Delaware
Delaware has 14 contested state legislative primaries this year, an 8% increase from 2020. Of the 14 contested primaries, there are 11 for Democrats and three for Republicans. For Democrats, this is down from 12 in 2020, an 8% decrease. For Republicans, the number is up 67% from one in 2020.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA merger creates Humane Animal Partners
The Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association solidified their partnership Wednesday, unveiling their new brand and logo. Patrick Carroll is CEO of the organization now known as Humane Animal Partners. “Humane is important because it means doing the right thing for the animals," Carroll said. it means being kind and...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Teacher shortage forces hundreds of Delaware students to get virtual lessons
Delaware students are back in the classroom, following pandemic restrictions that forced kids to online learning for much of the past two years. But students at two schools will start the school year with virtual lessons, despite the return to in-person learning. The Colonial School District has more than 20...
Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst
A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging
An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
Comments / 5