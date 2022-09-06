ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

J.B. Haresnipher
2d ago

We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win! We’re cheating and we’re always going to win!

guest
2d ago

Why can’t everyone just vote on Election Day or absentee?

Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running, updated: Delaware’s Sept. 13 primary

With Delaware’s primary election just days away and early voting underway, time is running out to answer any questions you might still have. If you’re unsure who’s running in your district — or even what district you’re in — you’ve come to the right place. To find your polling location, click here. Scroll down for a list of candidates by ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Kent County Levy Court Commissioner, educator Eric Buckson running for Senate District 16

KENT COUNTY, Del. – Kent County Levy Court Commissioner and longtime educator, Eric Buckson is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. “As a person who’s grown up in this area, a person who’s shown himself as a 30-year educator in a county school, someone whose a Levy court commissioner, I’m gonna bank on that history of effort, not just in the General Assembly, but I’m talking about being a Senator 365, someone who shows up,” Buckson told 47 ABC’s Rob Petree.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

What to Know Before Delaware’s Primary Elections

DELAWARE – With Delaware’s primary elections next week, 47 ABC caught up with the Sussex’s County Director of Elections to find out what voters should expect when heading to the polls. Director Bo Mcdowell predicts fewer lines as primaries historically only bring out about fifty percent of...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Primary: District 4 spotlight

DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

9/11 in Delaware: 7 ways to honor those we lost

America’s schoolchildren weren’t alive for the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, now dubbed Patriot Day by many. The First State will honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and the thousands of first responders who risked their lives to protect civilians that in a variety of programs. “It’s important because there’s a whole generation that did not experience what many of ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020

  Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation

Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month

Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st. Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
delawarepublic.org

Dover-Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization urges better uses of rail-adjacent land

The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) released recommendations on Wednesday urging the county’s towns and cities to preserve land along the Delmarva Central Railroad for industrial uses that could spur economic development. The group hopes to preserve what land remains after years of neglecting the railroad’s potential as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA merger creates Humane Animal Partners

The Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association solidified their partnership Wednesday, unveiling their new brand and logo. Patrick Carroll is CEO of the organization now known as Humane Animal Partners. “Humane is important because it means doing the right thing for the animals," Carroll said. it means being kind and...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst

A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging

An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

