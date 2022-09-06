ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

KBAT 99.9

Is ZZ Top Really The Oldest Rock Band From The State Of Texas

Texas' legacy in rock history is long and proud but who is truly the "oldest" Texas rock band?. There have been a ton of rock bands from Texas but not all of them made it to the proverbial "top". For a look at some up and comers from right here in the Borderland, past and present, search "local band vol" at KLAQ.com.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight

Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

19 Year Old Texan Kristen Cruz Making Noise On America’s Got Talent!

Kristen Cruz Is from Crowley, Texas, and has been a stand-out on this season of America's Got Talent. Kristen is from the Ft. Worth area here in Texas and at the age of 19 has already made a mark with her singing. On this season of America's Got Talent she has made it t the Semifinal 5 show and promises to have an awesome career no matter what happens on the rest of the show!
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren

Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?

Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

