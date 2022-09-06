Read full article on original website
Related
Is ZZ Top Really The Oldest Rock Band From The State Of Texas
Texas' legacy in rock history is long and proud but who is truly the "oldest" Texas rock band?. There have been a ton of rock bands from Texas but not all of them made it to the proverbial "top". For a look at some up and comers from right here in the Borderland, past and present, search "local band vol" at KLAQ.com.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Looking For Something To Do? Two New Hot Spots Are Now Open In Midland!
When you ask anyone from Midland-Odessa 'what do you think our city needs?' The answer is always, without hesitation, something to do! It seems that there just isn't much to do in the 432 so what is the next best option? We get in the car and head down the road, to the big Texas cities for entertainment.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
Midland/Odessa Looking For Something To Do? Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend!
Even though school has started that doesn't mean events around the Permian Basin will slow down. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, look no further, there is something for everyone happening this weekend in the Midland/Odessa area. Permian Basin Fair and Expo:. This is the last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
New Business In Odessa Celebrates Their Revitalizing Grand Opening This Weekend
We are always excited to share about new businesses opening in our area and we love to support local businesses, especially if they are in the business of making us feel better. Revitalize Health and Wellness will be hosting its grand opening at its location in Odessa tomorrow. Revitalize Health...
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
19 Year Old Texan Kristen Cruz Making Noise On America’s Got Talent!
Kristen Cruz Is from Crowley, Texas, and has been a stand-out on this season of America's Got Talent. Kristen is from the Ft. Worth area here in Texas and at the age of 19 has already made a mark with her singing. On this season of America's Got Talent she has made it t the Semifinal 5 show and promises to have an awesome career no matter what happens on the rest of the show!
Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren
Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
Have Your Last Name on the Back Window of Your Vehicle? 9 Other Signs You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) - Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Feel The Foam! There’s A Huge NERF Battle This Weekend In Midland?
Alright, who's got the Nerf Ninja skills here in the Permian Basin? Because, if you do, get ready to use them this Saturday! Because, there's a HUGE nerf battle about to take place this Saturday, September 10th, 2022!. • NERF WARS 2002 HAPPENS THIS SATURDAY AT MIDLAND COLEGE!. Nerf Wars...
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0