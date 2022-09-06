Read full article on original website
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
utv44.com
Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile to close at end of September
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
utv44.com
Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
utv44.com
Speed bumps installed on problematic Prichard street after NBC 15 News Reality Check
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.
WPMI
Margaritaville at Sea offers free cruises to military, first responders
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Active-duty military, veterans, educators, law enforcement, and first responders are all invited to take a free cruise to the Bahamas. Margaritaville at Sea announced Wednesday that those eligible will be able to sail free aboard a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island. The "Heroes Sail Free"...
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
WPMI
Spanish Fort spends $8 million to preserve property for nature, park area
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — A multi-million-dollar park and recreational area is one step closer to reality in Baldwin County as the city of Spanish Fort moves forward with plans to purchase more than 100 acres near Mobile Bay. Spanish Fort city officials intend to transform a 100-acre property...
WPMI
NBC 15 Reality Check: Poor conditions at Prichard apartment complex
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents at St. Stephens Woods Apartments in Prichard say the apartment complex has become unlivable. Mold, caving-in ceilings, and unresponsive management are just some of the problems they say they're facing. Two residents say their apartment owners are neglecting them. Ella Woodard lives at the...
opelikaobserver.com
Local Women Selected for ‘Focus Empowered’ 40 Over 40 Awards
OPELIKA — Robyn Bridges, from Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Auburn Univeristy, and Opelikian Tiffany Gibson were recently named as honorees of the Focus Empowers second annual 40/40 Awards. Focus Empowers, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, has selected the 40 honorees last month. These awards honor and celebrate...
WALA-TV FOX10
Voices of Gospel Music Awards to host 7th annual show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is a nonprofit gospel awards event that honors and recognizes independent gospel music artists from around the country. The Chairman Ball is Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Airport. This Saturday, Sept. 10, is the 7th Annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards. It’s at the Mobile Convention Center at 5 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
The Director and CEO of the Port of Mobile explains latest success and what is in store for the future
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Port of Mobile continues to set records as the fastest growing container terminal in the country. The port is in a great position to support shipping into and out of the central part of the country. Director and CEO for the Port of Mobile John Driscoll explains what that growth […]
utv44.com
Truck load and a trailer full of water heading to Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves said, "the tanks are full and water pressure is solid." However, for days, residents couldn't trust that water would even come out of their faucet, let alone safe, causing one local man and organization to take action in Mobile.
utv44.com
ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
