KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls female entrepreneur speaking at international baking industry expo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Johnson is a nationally recognized baker, professional speaker, and published author. “It goes back to my childhood, I always wanted an Easy Bake Oven, and I never got an Easy Bake Oven, and so I’ve always joked that I just decided to get my own dang Easy Bake Oven and make a few cupcakes at the same time,” said Melissa.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU hires Vernon Brown to lead SDSU Connect in Sioux Falls
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University has a new representative who will help expand the establishment’s reach. In a press release, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn announced that alumn Vernon Brown has been hired as the associate vice president for external affairs, pending approval by the South Dakota Board of Regents.
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI: Sioux Falls officers justified in firing shots on July 11, no injuries reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation found the Sioux Falls Officers justified in firing their weapons in the officer-involved shooting on July 11. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the DCI released the summary of the July 11, 2022, officer-involved shooting...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents encouraged to sign up for Sioux Falls Citizen Planning Academy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities project Sioux Falls will experience significant growth by 2040 and are asking for the public’s input on city planning projects. Sioux Falls is expected to grow from the current 190,000 population to 280,000 persons by 2040, with the possibility of the...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera launches ‘Ask the Question’ campaign for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, Avera is launching a campaign centered around the theme, “Ask the Question.”. Mental health experts say “Asking the question” can be a critical starting point to offer help when someone shows warning signs of...
Woman’s death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens said a 34-year-old […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health opens new clinic in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced a new clinic to open in Harrisburg. Sanford Health will officially open its new Sanford Harrisburg Clinic, located near the corner of North Cliff Avenue and Willow Street in Harrisburg, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a press release from Sanford Health.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
KELOLAND TV
Former SFPD officer’s plea agreement; Noem defends use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. One man...
dakotafreepress.com
Todd Broin Provides Most of Individual Cash; Poet Ethanol Provides Third of Corporate Cash So Far to Fight Wholestone Farms Slaughterhous
Smart Growth Sioux Falls, the municipal ballot question committee pushing to cap slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits at one, has filed its first campaign finance report. We learn that the biggest individual donor is not Poet Ethanol chief Jeff Broin, whose swanky home and corporate office are both within easy stinking distance of the proposed Wholestone Farms hog-butchering plant, but his brother Todd*:
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Improving your health at home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. “I encourage people to go for a goal of 30 minutes of exercise most days a week, but we can absolutely start low and go slow if this is new for you. Whether that be just going on a 10-minute walk every day, increasing that by 5 to 10 minutes a week, and getting up to that goal is one way to start. Another option is doing a home workout routine or joining a fitness class. We know that working out is going to release those feel-good hormones, things like serotonin, and dopamine, so it’s going to help improve your mood. The other thing that really helps is if you’re working out by yourself, it’s going to give you more solitude. You can really process and think through some things, but if you work out as a group that helps too because you’re going to be building a connection. We know there are cardiovascular benefits from exercise, so it’s going to help your heart health. Things like muscle strength and flexibility, it’s going to help your balance which will help reduce your risk of falls. As you get older, falling becomes more concerning especially if there is osteopenia and osteoporosis. Regular weight-bearing exercise is going to help improve your bone strength too.”
