SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. “I encourage people to go for a goal of 30 minutes of exercise most days a week, but we can absolutely start low and go slow if this is new for you. Whether that be just going on a 10-minute walk every day, increasing that by 5 to 10 minutes a week, and getting up to that goal is one way to start. Another option is doing a home workout routine or joining a fitness class. We know that working out is going to release those feel-good hormones, things like serotonin, and dopamine, so it’s going to help improve your mood. The other thing that really helps is if you’re working out by yourself, it’s going to give you more solitude. You can really process and think through some things, but if you work out as a group that helps too because you’re going to be building a connection. We know there are cardiovascular benefits from exercise, so it’s going to help your heart health. Things like muscle strength and flexibility, it’s going to help your balance which will help reduce your risk of falls. As you get older, falling becomes more concerning especially if there is osteopenia and osteoporosis. Regular weight-bearing exercise is going to help improve your bone strength too.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO