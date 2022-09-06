For just the second time, we have a player whose primary position is kicker on the list as Foxboro senior Sam Carpenter makes the cut. At the beginning of high school, Carpenter spent the autumn months on the pitch but when football was forced to the Fall II season due to COVID, he tried out and emerged as the team’s kicker. Fast forward to this season and he enters the year committed to Indiana University as a preferred walk-on. He’s come a long way in less than two years and will be one of the best place kickers in the state this year. His hard work (he won a kicking competition at Rutgers with a 56-yard field goal) during the offseason hasn’t gone unnoticed and he will certainly be a weapon for the Warriors this year. While some programs will find themselves trying to go for it in tough field position and others will struggle to find consistent kicking on PATs, Foxboro has a go-to option that can produce key points.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO