Fairhaven, MA

OLOA Feast packs 'em in

OLOA Feast packs ’em in

Our Lady of Angels “Biggest-Little Feast,” had a huge turnout this weekend. Saturday, night one, had a crowd of more than 1500, with many of them packing the dance floor. Many veteran feasters said they could not remember a Saturday being that packed. Photographer Glenn C. Silva was...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Oldest Textile Mills Are Still Standing

Nestled between the Acushnet River and what is now Route 18, the Wamsutta Mills have been a part of the New Bedford landscape for many years. The Wamsutta Mills, located at Acushnet Avenue, Logan, Wamsutta, and North Front Streets, were the first textile manufacturing mills constructed in New Bedford. The first of the mills was operational in 1849, long before the start of the Civil War.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

University of Rhode Island tight end on Patriots' radar

The New England Patriots' scouting department won’t have to travel far to watch Rhode Island tight end Caleb Warren in his senior season. “I think it does create a lot of pressure, but I like pressure. I like to get the ball at the end of the game. I want to be the go-to person to make the play,” said Warren. “It’s exciting and it’s definitely a confidence booster as well as a lot of pressure on me to perform, but I like that. I really enjoy that aspect.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hockomocksports.com

2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Offense

For just the second time, we have a player whose primary position is kicker on the list as Foxboro senior Sam Carpenter makes the cut. At the beginning of high school, Carpenter spent the autumn months on the pitch but when football was forced to the Fall II season due to COVID, he tried out and emerged as the team’s kicker. Fast forward to this season and he enters the year committed to Indiana University as a preferred walk-on. He’s come a long way in less than two years and will be one of the best place kickers in the state this year. His hard work (he won a kicking competition at Rutgers with a 56-yard field goal) during the offseason hasn’t gone unnoticed and he will certainly be a weapon for the Warriors this year. While some programs will find themselves trying to go for it in tough field position and others will struggle to find consistent kicking on PATs, Foxboro has a go-to option that can produce key points.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
friars.com

2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook

Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Mitchell: Housing Situation Is Concerning

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the rising cost of housing isn't only impacting the big cities these days, but smaller cities such as New Bedford are feeling it too. Mitchell said "rents are going up" and "housing sale prices are going up, too." Bloomberg.com reports, "The Snowballing U.S. Rental...
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
Football
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues South Coast Rail update on work taking place in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Raynham, Lakeville, Middleborough, Berkley, Assonet

Here is an update on the work taking place for South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Lakeville: 24-Hour/Day Railroad Work South of Malbone Street. Location of work: Work in railroad right-of-way south of Malbone Street in Lakeville. Dates/Hours of Work: 24-hours/day work, Thursday, September 8 to Tuesday, September 13. New...
BERKLEY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim

Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
