ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history

The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
TENNIS
TechRadar

Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – FP2

Monza is one of the fastest and most iconic circuits on the F1 calendar, but Ferrari's recent troubles could mean they might not be experiencing any hometown glory – although a dominant FP1 suggests otherwise. Verstappen and Red Bull look set to make the most of the Temple of Speed's epic straights and, with better direction from the pit wall, it's possible Mercedes could challenge La Scuderia. Here's our full guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semifinals

NEW YORK — (AP) — Karen Khachanov stood on court, arms raised, basking in a rowdy crowd's cheers after reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. Not far away, Nick Kyrgios took out some of his frustration at the so-close-yet-so-far result on a pair of rackets.
TENNIS
ESPN

Serena Williams' US Open farewell most-watched tennis match in ESPN history

Serena Williams was a smash hit in the ratings for her apparent final US Open match. ESPN said Tuesday that Williams' expected farewell to Flushing Meadows was the most-watched tennis telecast in the network's 43-year history. Her loss last Friday to Ajla Tomljanovic drew 4.6 million viewers. The previous record of 3.9 million was for the 2012 Wimbledon final, when Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray, in ESPN's first year with exclusivity.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
TechRadar

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK

Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PocketBook Era review

The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Aussie#Bst#Aest#Nzst Venue#Amazon Prime Free#Espn#Sling Tv
TechRadar

OVHcloud CEO says web hosting is going through an evolution not a revolution

Cloud-based hosting and application services are evolving. Almost every business or service will have a website, an app, or some sort of online presence via social media. But as rapidly as the online world appears to be growing, Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud (opens in new tab), believes this is in no way a revolutionary movement.
INTERNET
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?

Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature

Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review

The Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers something a little different from the competition, with seven cooking functions including air frying. It’s more mini-oven than air fryer by design, even down to its aesthetic and analog controls – which, while quirky, might not be to everyone’s taste. You lose some of the value-adding features found in dedicated air fryers, such as shake timers and air frying presets. Nevertheless, in our tests, we achieved crispy, delicious air-fried chicken wings and golden fries, as well as some great results using the other settings, too.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough

Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy