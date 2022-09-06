Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history
The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
TechRadar
Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – FP2
Monza is one of the fastest and most iconic circuits on the F1 calendar, but Ferrari's recent troubles could mean they might not be experiencing any hometown glory – although a dominant FP1 suggests otherwise. Verstappen and Red Bull look set to make the most of the Temple of Speed's epic straights and, with better direction from the pit wall, it's possible Mercedes could challenge La Scuderia. Here's our full guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.
Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semifinals
NEW YORK — (AP) — Karen Khachanov stood on court, arms raised, basking in a rowdy crowd's cheers after reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. Not far away, Nick Kyrgios took out some of his frustration at the so-close-yet-so-far result on a pair of rackets.
ESPN
Serena Williams' US Open farewell most-watched tennis match in ESPN history
Serena Williams was a smash hit in the ratings for her apparent final US Open match. ESPN said Tuesday that Williams' expected farewell to Flushing Meadows was the most-watched tennis telecast in the network's 43-year history. Her loss last Friday to Ajla Tomljanovic drew 4.6 million viewers. The previous record of 3.9 million was for the 2012 Wimbledon final, when Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray, in ESPN's first year with exclusivity.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
US Open: Caroline Garcia ends Coco Gauff's hopes to set up Ons Jabeur semi-final
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Caroline Garcia will meet Ons Jabeur for a place in the US Open final...
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
TechRadar
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK
Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
PocketBook Era review
The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
OVHcloud CEO says web hosting is going through an evolution not a revolution
Cloud-based hosting and application services are evolving. Almost every business or service will have a website, an app, or some sort of online presence via social media. But as rapidly as the online world appears to be growing, Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud (opens in new tab), believes this is in no way a revolutionary movement.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?
Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
This Microsoft Outlook update will bring back some much-loved retro visuals
Users of Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to customize their interface with a nod to the past thanks to a new update. The email service will soon support two new types of "ribbons" - the menu bar where options and tools are displayed. The two new ribbon types are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
TechRadar
The best iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals: trade-in rebates, free gifts, and more
Look no further for iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals: we've rounded the best ones up here. Major carriers, smaller providers, and even Apple itself are offering ways to save on the latest flagship iPhone ahead of its official launch date of September 16. Here, we've broken down each iPhone 14...
TechRadar
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review
The Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers something a little different from the competition, with seven cooking functions including air frying. It’s more mini-oven than air fryer by design, even down to its aesthetic and analog controls – which, while quirky, might not be to everyone’s taste. You lose some of the value-adding features found in dedicated air fryers, such as shake timers and air frying presets. Nevertheless, in our tests, we achieved crispy, delicious air-fried chicken wings and golden fries, as well as some great results using the other settings, too.
The Rings of Power episode 3 recap: a sea change in friendships and potential misdirects
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 3. The Rings of Power got off to an intriguing and meticulously paced start when it finally debuted on Prime Video on September 2. Amazon's live-action Lord of the Rings adaptation spent much of its opening two episodes – read our...
Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough
Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
Comments / 0