Stop arm cameras installed on local school buses

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As students return to school for the new year, local districts are working to ensure they get there safely. South Colonie is the first district in the region to install stop arm cameras on their school buses.

The new technology will be used to help crackdown on people illegally driving by stopped buses. Installation began on Tuesday, and the cameras are expected to be on all district buses by the end of September. Officials said this is one of many tools being utilized to help keep students safe.

“Good training by our school bus drivers, which all of our school bus drivers are subjected to in terms of how to properly cross kids and keep them safe is important. And we also train students on how to cross safely,” Exec. Dir. of NY Association for Pupil Transportation David Christopher said. “This is just one more element that can be deployed to to keep kids safe, which is, you know, our primary responsibility in education is to keep kids safe so they can come to school and learn.”

According to surveys taken by the Pupil Transportation Association, 50,000 illegal school bus passings happen every day.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

