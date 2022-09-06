ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
wuga.org

The Health Report: One of Only Two Level-1 Trauma Hospitals in Metro Atlanta Will be Closing

Wednesday’s announcement that one of only two level-1 trauma hospitals in metro Atlanta will soon be closing shocked everyone. This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News explore the reasons for the decision to close the Atlanta Medical Center, and the effects it will have on healthcare, the economy, and politics in the region.
11Alive

Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure

ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
11Alive

Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility

ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
CBS 46

Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
