How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
CBS 46
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
Jury awards $77M to family of man discharged from mental health facility, killed on I-85
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A record verdict has been reached against a metro area addiction treatment center in the death of a man who was abruptly discharged with none of his medications. It’s been five years since Nicholas Carusillo was killed after he was hit by several vehicles as...
Fulton Co. chairman: 'No legal recourse' in 'shocking' Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Fulton County's top official said Thursday the announced closing of Atlanta Medical Center was "shocking" to him, because he had been in close contact with WellStar officials over changes at a hospital in East Point - and they never mentioned anything about Atlanta to him. The Fulton...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wuga.org
The Health Report: One of Only Two Level-1 Trauma Hospitals in Metro Atlanta Will be Closing
Wednesday’s announcement that one of only two level-1 trauma hospitals in metro Atlanta will soon be closing shocked everyone. This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News explore the reasons for the decision to close the Atlanta Medical Center, and the effects it will have on healthcare, the economy, and politics in the region.
CBS 46
Georgia Aquarium providing free admission to public safety personnel in September
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium to provide free admission for the city’s public safety personnel and their families in September. The city’s police, corrections officers, fire rescue personnel and E-911 operators are eligible for the promotion. Georgia Aquarium President...
The faces of Atlanta Medical Center
Closing Atlanta Medical Center will affect thousands who count on the hospital for care. Here are some of their stories. The post The faces of Atlanta Medical Center appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Quiet Quitting: Atlanta employment attorney weighs in on the state of the modern-day workplace
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ve seen it across social media. Terms like “quiet quitting,” “quiet firing,” and “the great resignation” seem to be dominating the conversation around the modern-day workplace culture. And they’re not just buzzwords. A study by Gallup found that 50%...
Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure
ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
CBS 46
Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) –Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
Why Fulton prosecutors are interested in Coffee County data breach
A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility
ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
Atlanta Public Schools to settle city lawsuit with $2 million payment
The city of Atlanta sued Atlanta Public Schools in 2019 over school bond debt.
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
