Eugene, OR

KVAL

Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

School district closing schools due to power outages

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Sweet Home School District will close its schools due to power outages. This will be effective tomorrow Friday, September 9th. No information on when the school district will reopen. Further information will become available at a later time.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
COBURG, OR
KVAL

EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fire Department urges preparedness ahead of 'Red Flag' warning

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis Fire Department says its increasing its staffing levels ahead of the anticipated high fire risk forecast for the community through the weekend. Fire officials are also encouraging community members to practice extreme fire safety and be on the lookout for fire activity. The National Weather...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Lincoln County issues county-wide burn ban

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in our area. Fire danger is at an extreme high; lower than normal fuel moisture levels, forecasted hotter/dryer weather, and increased wind compound the danger. This caused the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR

