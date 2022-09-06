Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
KVAL
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
KVAL
School district closing schools due to power outages
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Sweet Home School District will close its schools due to power outages. This will be effective tomorrow Friday, September 9th. No information on when the school district will reopen. Further information will become available at a later time.
KVAL
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Fire task forces return to Coburg
Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
KVAL
EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
KVAL
September is National Preparedness Month, local counties and cities bring awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — As wildfires, floods, extreme heat waves continue to affect millions of individuals around the country, it is important to prepare for such events or disasters. That is why September is National Preparedness Month, Benton County is partnering with Linn County and the cities of Corvallis...
KVAL
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
KVAL
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
KVAL
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
KVAL
Over 12,000 people across 6 counties will face power shut-offs, Pacific Power says
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
KVAL
Eugene Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in Hwy 99 crash where driver ran over tent
EUGENE, Ore. — Hwy 99N has re-opened to traffic from Elmira to Barger following a fatal crash Thursday that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. "Traffic is reduced to one southbound lane between Fairfield and Pattison and motorists are urged to exercise caution...
KVAL
Eugene nonprofit supports mothers dealing with degraded air quality
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire smoke the area has seen lately, it has led to health concerns - especially for people who are most vulnerable. Nurturely is a local non-profit that gives pregnant women and mothers a place to go when the air quality is bad. Their...
KVAL
Fire activity prompts increase in evacuation levels for Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to raise evacuation levels Tuesday night. The fire has burned more than 18,000 acres and is 12% contained. About 850 fire personnel are battling the...
KVAL
Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
KVAL
Fire Department urges preparedness ahead of 'Red Flag' warning
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis Fire Department says its increasing its staffing levels ahead of the anticipated high fire risk forecast for the community through the weekend. Fire officials are also encouraging community members to practice extreme fire safety and be on the lookout for fire activity. The National Weather...
KVAL
Lincoln County issues county-wide burn ban
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in our area. Fire danger is at an extreme high; lower than normal fuel moisture levels, forecasted hotter/dryer weather, and increased wind compound the danger. This caused the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the...
KVAL
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Comments / 0