Jordan Peele has teased that his Nope film could be receiving the sequel treatment. During an interview with The New York Times, the Academy Award-winning director talked about all things Nope. Well, for the most part. Peele was deceptively scant during the interview with his Nope revelations, refusing to answer for the strange standing shoe during Gordy’s rampage. However, he did offer insight into what’s next for him and revealed that he’s not done with the film’s universe yet, referencing Michael Busch’s character, Nobody, who was cut from the final movie.More from VIBE.com'Nope' Blazes Box Office With $44 Million DebutDaniel Kaluuya Won't Be Starring...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO