‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2022
Here's everything leaving Netflix in September 2022, including Catch Me If You Can, Saved By The Bell and more...
Jordan Peele Hints At Potential ‘Nope’ Sequel
Jordan Peele has teased that his Nope film could be receiving the sequel treatment. During an interview with The New York Times, the Academy Award-winning director talked about all things Nope. Well, for the most part. Peele was deceptively scant during the interview with his Nope revelations, refusing to answer for the strange standing shoe during Gordy’s rampage. However, he did offer insight into what’s next for him and revealed that he’s not done with the film’s universe yet, referencing Michael Busch’s character, Nobody, who was cut from the final movie.More from VIBE.com'Nope' Blazes Box Office With $44 Million DebutDaniel Kaluuya Won't Be Starring...
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
House of the Dragon quietly introduced a major, Littlefinger-style character in episode 3
House of the Dragon’s big conflicts have certainly taken centre stage so far. Viserys is caught between two – and potentially more – heirs, while the Crabfeeder has diverted attention to the Narrow Sea. House of the Dragon’s third episode, though, has quietly introduced a major character...
Star Wars series The Acolyte lines up Anne Boleyn star to join cast
Star Wars: The Acolyte is ready to zap Jodie Turner-Smith into the galaxy far, far away. Famed for her strong turns in Queen & Slim and last year's groundbreaking Anne Boleyn, she's currently finalising a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the mystery-thriller series, according to Deadline. With a late-autumn...
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
‘Ahsoka’ star Rosario Dawson gives an encouraging filming update for the ‘Star Wars’ show
The Disney Star Wars hype machine is about to start rolling with the premiere of the streaming service’s new title, Andor, only weeks away. But Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson isn’t going to let fans forget that her own spinoff is well underway and on track to debut on a screen near you early next year.
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
Rick and Morty fans spot heartbreaking detail in season six premiere
Rick and Morty fans have spotted a detail in the season six premiere that points to a heartbreaking piece of backstory.The popular animated comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, aired the first episode of its sixth season on Sunday (4 Septemevr), with an episode titled “Solaricks”. Spoilers follow for the Rick and Morty season six premiereFollowing on from the end of season five, the episode saw Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland) attempt to reset the co-ordinates for his portal gun, but he accidentally sends himself, Morty and Jerry back to their original universes.As was confirmed last season,...
