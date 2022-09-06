Read full article on original website
Related
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
Kentucky man accused of burying dead woman behind home after night of partying
ELSMERE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man was recently arrested and charged after allegedly burying a missing 28-year-old woman's body. The arrest warrant issued by the Kenton County Police Department alleges that on Sept. 3, the remains of Kadidra Roberts were found in a shallow grave in the woods near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Roberts was reported missing out of Cincinnati by her mother, police said.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger
CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Indiana police department asking for continued thoughts, prayers for officer shot in head
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police department has provided an update on an officer who was taken off life support after being shot in the head. Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 and was taken off life support and moved into hospice care last week.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine Friday. It happened just before midnight on Elm Street. Police have not released any information about the victim or a suspect. This is a breaking news story, WLWT will continue to update with more information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who killed Georg Ann Reiter? 52 years later, local detectives look for new leads
Late on the night of Sept 8, 1970, two Hamilton women were shot in the back by a person who fired four rounds in a wooded area on Ohio 128 in Fairfield Twp.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after person stabbed during altercation in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed in West Price Hill. According to police, District Three officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Sidney and Coverdale Avenues. Police said a group of people were threatening to assault one...
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere
A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
WLWT 5
Residents share concerns, fears about rowdy parties near University of Cincinnati campus
CINCINNATI — A meeting took place at City Hall Thursday to talk about too much partying in the streets by some students in the neighborhoods near the University of Cincinnati campus. The mayor called a meeting at City Hall to hear more about partying in the streets by students.
WLWT 5
Remembering 9/11: List of events across Greater Cincinnati to honor 21st anniversary
CLIFTON - UC Stair Run. The University of Cincinnati is marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with the seventh annual 9/11 Stair Run at Nippert Stadium. The event is organized by UC's Office of Veterans Programs & Services. The Stair Run encourages participants to walk, climb or run the 2,071 steps at Nippert Stadium representing the steps in the Twin Towers. The run is free and open to the public. Registration takes place at 5:30 a.m. and the run takes place at 6:46 a.m. It will last 56 minutes, which is the time people had to evacuate the south tower before it collapsed.
WLWT 5
Police: Person injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase
He has been charged with six felonies.
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
WLWT 5
Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky identified as missing Cincinnati woman
ELSMERE, Ky. — Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky have been identified as a 28-year-old woman missing out of Cincinnati, according to the Kenton County Police Department. The woman, identified as Kadidra Roberts, 28, was first reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. On Saturday, human...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clifton Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clifton Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Comments / 0