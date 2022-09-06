ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man accused of burying dead woman behind home after night of partying

ELSMERE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man was recently arrested and charged after allegedly burying a missing 28-year-old woman's body. The arrest warrant issued by the Kenton County Police Department alleges that on Sept. 3, the remains of Kadidra Roberts were found in a shallow grave in the woods near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Roberts was reported missing out of Cincinnati by her mother, police said.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger

CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere

A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Remembering 9/11: List of events across Greater Cincinnati to honor 21st anniversary

CLIFTON - UC Stair Run. The University of Cincinnati is marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with the seventh annual 9/11 Stair Run at Nippert Stadium. The event is organized by UC's Office of Veterans Programs & Services. The Stair Run encourages participants to walk, climb or run the 2,071 steps at Nippert Stadium representing the steps in the Twin Towers. The run is free and open to the public. Registration takes place at 5:30 a.m. and the run takes place at 6:46 a.m. It will last 56 minutes, which is the time people had to evacuate the south tower before it collapsed.
CINCINNATI, OH

