CLIFTON - UC Stair Run. The University of Cincinnati is marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with the seventh annual 9/11 Stair Run at Nippert Stadium. The event is organized by UC's Office of Veterans Programs & Services. The Stair Run encourages participants to walk, climb or run the 2,071 steps at Nippert Stadium representing the steps in the Twin Towers. The run is free and open to the public. Registration takes place at 5:30 a.m. and the run takes place at 6:46 a.m. It will last 56 minutes, which is the time people had to evacuate the south tower before it collapsed.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO