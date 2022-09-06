Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Grabill hosts 49th Annual Grabill Country Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Grabill is hosting it's 49th Annual Country Fair. Mary Smith has been coming to the fair since the 1980's, sharing her love of gourds. "They’re just really a joy to work with," Smith said. "You can do anything from paint to carve, wood burn, use them as birdhouses, use them as decorative pieces in your home."
westbendnews.net
MYSTERY OF PAYNE’S MISSING TIME CAPSULE
Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.
westbendnews.net
Paulding FFA Parent/Member Meeting is a HUGE Success!
Last Monday, August 29th, the Paulding FFA Chapter held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. The kickoff meeting included both FFA members and their parents, so they could learn a little more about FFA from the advisors and the officer team. At this meeting there were over 165 members and parents in attendance along with many FFA Alumni members. First everyone enjoyed sausage sandwiches prepared by Alumni members, then the meeting commenced. The FFA advisors, Mrs. Staci Miller and Mrs. Jen Bradford, explained how agriculture education is made up of three parts: Classroom instruction, SAE(supervised agricultural experience), and FFA. They also reviewed this year’s busy schedule of FFA events that members can participate in. Then the FFA officers talked about CDE’s (career development events) and the many opportunities these contests offer. This meeting provided a great opportunity for parents and students to get to know this year’s officers and advisors better. Overall, the meeting was a very successful meeting and the Paulding FFA is ready for the exciting year of FFA events to begin!
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne sunflower officially takes U.S. title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As he cut down his massive sunflower to take the official measurement for the record books, Alex Babich was still in shock. “My mind is blown. All I was trying to do was beat my personal best. I had no idea I’d beat a U.S. record,” he said.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC Chooses Logo; Establishes Property Committee
The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board reviewed several new logo samples this month, as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues. Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created the logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested. The logo was made with a universal feature that will also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize the logo immediately.
westbendnews.net
Young Professionals of Paulding County Meets in Payne
PAYNE, OH – Last week the Paulding County Young Professionals group met on the patio at the Puckerbrush Pizza in Payne. A group of 19 young professionals gathered to share like ideas and network. Tim Copsey was asked to be the guest speaker. Once giving a brief overview of the PCED office, he provided food for thought challenging the group to understand more history of the county, get more involved with non-profits and county philanthropy, discuss future elected open elected official positions, and make sure you are registered to vote and do vote. Finally, he asked each young professional to bring two more friends with them at the next event.
fcnews.org
Fulton County Fair: Golden Wedding Party
Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside.
westbendnews.net
Jim Larue Taylor
Jim Larue Taylor, 77, of Paulding, formerly of Oakwood, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn, Indiana. He was born June 15, 1945, in Paulding to the late Leland Larue and Bertie A. (Miller) Taylor. On October 24, 1975, he married Renee Huffine, she survives in Paulding.
westbendnews.net
Rural & Small Town Recognition Award for Two Antwerp Students
Over the past two years, Antwerp High School has had two students earn National Recognition from the College Board based on their PSAT/NMSQT and/or AP Exam scores. Gaige McMichael (Class of 2022) and Rayni Rister (Class of 2023) earned Rural and Small Town Recognition by the College Board for their outstanding academic achievements.
Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties
A highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
westbendnews.net
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. Celebrates Groundbreaking in Ohio for Fertilizer Facility
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. held a celebratory groundbreaking to mark the commencement of construction on a new liquid fertilizer facility in Defiance, Ohio. The new 50,000-square-foot production facility will occupy 50 acres and is set to become operational in 2024. The facility will service the Eastern Great Lakes Region through its distribution partners and will include terminal loadouts for rail cars and tanker trucks.
WANE-TV
Plan Commission: PetSuites plans to come to the Fort at Rothman and Maplecrest roads
Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?. PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents. The 3.6 acre property will...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
Times-Bulletin
Governor makes surprise visit to the Van Wert County Fair
VAN WERT — On Friday, Sept. 2, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a surprise visit to the Van Wert County Fair. Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach received an earlier notice than anyone else to help prepare for the governor and ensure his safety. “Representatives from the governor’s office...
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Arraignments (All entered not guilty pleas) Derrick Blake, 33, Willshire, one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony 3; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony 4; and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony 5. The court ordered $50,000 cash bond and no contact order; pre-trial set for Sept. 28.
WANE-TV
Yelp: The best breweries in Fort Wayne, ranked
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.
