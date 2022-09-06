ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo County woman arrested, charged in armed robbery at gas station

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Kalamazoo County woman has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Aug. 28, at a Speedway gas station. The woman, accused of robbing the Speedway at 6150 Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, just east of the Ninth Street intersection, was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court on one charge of armed robbery.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
MARSHALL, MI
CBS Detroit

VIDEO: Kalamazoo police release body cam footage as use of force is investigated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building. Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com

Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts

Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Niles man sentenced for arson

A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Jurors unable to reach verdict in Kalamazoo 2020 shooting trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberating for two and a half days, jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the October 2020 shooting of Rachel Curl, 20, of Kalamazoo. The outcome resulted in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Ja’Shaun Jones, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

