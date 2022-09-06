ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kezi.com

One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene. The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
kptv.com

Driver runs over and kills woman in tent; injures pedestrian in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a man for reckless driving in Eugene on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south on Highway 99 was driving...
kezi.com

Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
kezi.com

Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A Roseburg man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:50 p.m. the victim’s pickup with rear ended by a second pickup at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Winchester Street. The injured man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson. The other driver was cited for following too closely.
KVAL

Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces returned to the Coburg Fire Station to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay in the county to provide resources...
oregontoday.net

Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
KVAL

EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
KVAL

Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
KVAL

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
