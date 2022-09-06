Read full article on original website
Metroparks asks Toledo City Council for $1 million for east Toledo community center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
Making a case for courts: Pickleball fans attend BG Council meeting
Two pickleball enthusiasts voiced their case Monday for outdoor courts in Bowling Green. The issue was discussed during the regular meeting of city council. “Pickleball is a game that any generation can play,” said David Saneholtz. “You can enjoy it. It’s just a fun game. You can play to whatever level you want.”
Emergency water valve repair shuts off water, closes road in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Crews are working to repair a water valve in Bowling Green, rendering a section of road closed and water shut off for some residents. W. Wooster Street between Haskins and Winfield is closed during the emergency repair. Water is shut off to the impacted residence. The repair is estimated to last three to four hours.
Local Briefs: 9-8-2022
In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for this weekend, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
Celebrating 105 years
Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
Tune up the bows, play at the pond with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897. A Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session is set for Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to a particular bow. No registration is needed.
New practice joins Wood County Hospital’s OB/GYN team
Starting October 1, 2022, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott, Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff as part of the Obstetrics and Gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
Robert C. Beard
Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
Updated: West Wooster closed, water shut off due to emergency valve repair
West Wooster Street, between Haskins Road and Winfield Drive, is closed for an emergency repair of a water valve. As of 4 p.m., Bowling Green officials are expecting it to be fixed around 8 p.m. Water has been shut off to impacted addresses along West Wooster, according to a press...
Transfers: 9-8-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
Adrian Trash Tote Discussion: Ordinance Changes Introduced to Commission
Adrian, MI – New totes…new rules…the Adrian City Commission read a draft ordinance change at their regular meeting Tuesday night regarding trash tote storage in the city. Some residents have been leaving their bins at the curb, as explained by City Administrator Greg Elliott…. So where will...
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
Kensington Grill closing this weekend after a decade, owner says 'It was time'
Joyce and Rick Eathorne have dined three or four times per month at Kensington Grill since it opened more than a decade ago in New Hudson. But Wednesday was to be their last time enjoying their favorite dishes, which include chicken fingers and the mac and cheese with pulled pork, as the restaurant closes its doors permanently at the end of the day Sept. 10.
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on their Twitter account today the retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster. This announcement comes almost one month after the announcement of their new “Boardwalk” midway, as well as the park’s 18th roller coaster, the Wild Mouse. The park will...
