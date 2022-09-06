Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897. A Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session is set for Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to a particular bow. No registration is needed.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO