Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comediansThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
614now.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting leads to crash near Polaris store
A 19 year-old is in critical condition after being shot in a car near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway, near Crumbl Cookies, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 5. Officers were on the lookout for a...
myfox28columbus.com
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after shooting in parking lot at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside an east Columbus bar early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot at Donericks Pub House on the 6900 block of East Broad Street just before 12:45 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.
sunny95.com
Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022
COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Police: Woman shot in the neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. in the area of East 5th Avenue and Interstate 71. Officers responded to the scene and located the woman inside...
WSYX ABC6
Warrant provides insight into what was found in apartment where Donovan Lewis was killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released new video on Thursday of the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among the officer serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment. ABC 6/FOX 28 is getting insight into what was found inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old, 18-year-old in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year have been taken into custody. Columbus Police Task Force Officers arrested Terrell Hicks-Freeman, 15, on Aug. 24 and Baron Anderson, 16, on Wednesday. The pair...
Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers
COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
Brother of missing Columbus woman appreciates FBI's involvement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “It’s been rough, I’m not even gonna lie,” James Carswell said. “Some days are better than others.”. For more than a year, family members of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper have been kept in the dark. “The least that we can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police issue warning about 2 work-related scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police Economic Crime Unit issued a warning Thursday of two scams targeting Columbus residents. Columbus police said the trending scams have come to the attention of officers in recent weeks. In one came, employees receive a text from someone who they...
Comments / 0